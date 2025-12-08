ANC financial crisis: Luthuli House staff salaries delayed again [VIDEO]

Mbalula says he is among the people whose salary payments are still pending at Luthuli House.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says he is among those whose salaries are still pending at Luthuli House.

The non-payment of salaries was confirmed by ANC general manager Patrick Flusk.

Salary crisis

In a letter dated 29 November, Flusk informed staff that their November salaries would be delayed, City Press reported.

This is the latest in a series of payment failures that have left hundreds of employees unable to meet their basic financial obligations.

“This serves to inform you that there is a delay in the payment of ANC staff salaries for the month of November 2025, which impacts the ability of our staff to meet their financial obligation to you,” Flusk’s letter read, offering little comfort to workers facing bounced debit orders and mounting bills.

Flusk assured staff that “the resultant default has not been in any way the fault of our employees” and guaranteed eventual payment. However, this is not the first time the party has struggled to pay its employees.

Protest

Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, ahead of the party’s upcoming National General Council – a key mid-term assessment of the administration elected at the last elective conference – Mbalula said ANC staffers had intended to protest over unpaid salaries

However, Mbalula said this has since been resolved, as the party seeks a permanent solution to the salary issue.

“The component member of staff that is not paid is management, starting with me, secretary-general. All our staff below have been attended to in terms of salaries,” he said.

“We are working on resolving this issue through our rigorous fundraising efforts to ensure that our staff bill is settled. The ANC every month has to service the staff salary to large amounts of 20 million per month,” Mbalula said.

[WATCH] ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says he's among the people whose salary payments are still pending at Luthuli House. He adds staffers intended to protest over unpaid salaries but that's since been resolved as the party looks for a permanent solution.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/lagZz2OEPa — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) December 7, 2025

Fundraising

Mbalula added that they are working to resolve the financial crisis at Luthuli House.

“We are intending to work around it to ensure that this mishap of non-payment of people, and all of that, is resolved. It does not give us a good image as an organisation, and we intend to resolve it permanently using our fundraising mechanism.”

Luthuli House seizure

In October, Luthuli House was a little emptier after the Sheriff of the Court raided the ANC’s headquarters.

Among the equipment reportedly seized last week were 100 desks, 200 chairs, 20 computers, 50 filing cabinets, nine couches, nine fridges, nine microwaves, and coffee tables worth R140 000, which represented a fraction of the ANC’s debt.

