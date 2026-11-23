Mashaba offered the ANC in Gauteng several PR seats from his own party.

The ANC has rejected Herman Mashaba’s offer to give the party several proportional representation (PR) seats in Gauteng’s three metros.

This comes after Mashaba offered the ANC several PR seats from his own party. He said he did so because the ANC did not have the right candidates to take up the deputy mayor positions in the metros, since the party does not have PR seats in the Gauteng metros.

In exchange for the PR seats, Mashaba would get an additional MMC position in the metros.

A senior ranking source in the ANC in Gauteng told The Citizen on Monday that the party held a meeting on Sunday to discuss various coalition-related issues.

The source said members of the Gauteng provincial task team (PTT) complained at the meeting about the complications of accepting Mashaba’s offer.

“The PTT rejected it – in fact, we said an ANC member who takes up that offer must choose if they are an ANC member or an ActionSA member,” the source said.

According to the source, there is enough talent among ANC members who have made it as councillors.

“They can choose someone who has already made it, but the problem is that they have their eyes fixed on putting their person into the deputy mayor position,” the source said.

SACP denies offering seats to the ANC

Meanwhile, SACP spokesperson Mhlekwa Nxumalo told The Citizen last week that his party is also not willing to give up its positions on councils to help the ANC.

“We just heard of such from the media, but nothing was raised with us in the two meetings we had this week. Besides, even legally, it is not possible to amend the submitted lists.

“The principle for us is that we engage only to establish councils and SACP seats are not open for any engagements with any party. SACP negotiations are centralised at the national level,” he said.

He said the SACP Gauteng was expected to have its first PEC meeting on Sunday to conduct an assessment of elections, where formal recommendations were to be made to the national negotiations team.

“Any other discussion that may have taken place wherever is not a formal SACP position. Please also look at the regulations or laws, and you will have a better understanding that such is not possible even if we wanted to do so, as names are already gazetted,” he said.

DA interdicts council meeting

Meanwhile, councillors in the City of Johannesburg are expected to be sworn in on Monday.

The City Manager, Floyd Brink, had notified the incoming councillors that they will be sworn in on Monday.

But according to reports, the DA wants the meeting interdicted because it believes there is still time to engage in coalition discussions.

On Monday, Brink welcomed all councillors-elect to the Connie Bapela Council chambers at the swearing-in ceremony.

However, he indicated that he had received several complaints and calls for the inaugural council meeting to be postponed. He said he wished to hear the views of other political parties.

“Proceeding with the meeting in the DA’s view prejudices those and the prospects of electing stable leadership… to ensure fairness I felt that it is important to afford other parties an opportunity to hear their views about the matter.

“I have since communicated with those political parties to solicit their views about the postponement of the meeting as requested by the DA.

“Further note that not all the political parties have since responded and I would like to hear their views on the matter,” he said.

But Mashaba, who is expected to be the next mayor of Johannesburg in an ANC-ActionSA coalition in three of Gauteng’s metros, told The Citizen that the DA is wasting its time.

“The council meeting will go ahead as planned,” he said.

ANC-ActionSA coalition

Mashaba said coalition partners will then regroup during the week to make a final announcement on the coalition talks.

The ANC-ActionSA coalition is then expected to elect a speaker and mayor at another council meeting, also expected this week.

At the same time, The Citizen understands that the DA wants to further engage the ANC on a possible coalition in Gauteng’s metros.