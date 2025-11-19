ANC welcomes Gigaba’s decision to step aside

Gigaba faces corruption charges, along with four other Transnet executives.

The ANC has welcomed Malusi Gigaba’s decision to step aside from his responsibilities.

This follows the former minister’s appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, on charges of corruption linked to procurement activities at Transnet.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party’s acting spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said Gigaba’s decision – taken without prompting – was a sign of “discipline” and “maturity”.

“In keeping with the ANC Constitution and the resolutions of the 55th National Conference, comrade Gigaba has demonstrated respect for organisational processes and acted to protect the integrity and reputation of the movement,” Mhlauli said.

ANC’s step-aside rule

The party’s 2022 conference reaffirmed that all members formally charged must voluntarily step aside.

Mhlauli said the step-aside rule is guided not by compulsion but by a commitment to accountability.

“The ANC recognises comrade Gigaba’s decision as a clear affirmation of our renewal agenda and a demonstration that ANC leaders remain bound by the solemn oath of membership, to act in defence of the unity, values and standing of the organisation,” she said.

Mhlauli added that the rule is not a presumption of guilt, but a responsible organisational measure to safeguard public confidence while legal processes unfold.

“We thank comrade Gigaba for his leadership and discipline,” the spokesperson said. “His decision strengthens the collective efforts of the ANC to rebuild trust, reinforce accountability, and demonstrate that no individual stands above the organisation.”

Gigaba charged alongside Transnet execs

Gigaba’s charges relate to a period from November 2010 to May 2014, during which the alleged offences were committed while he was the minister in the department of public enterprises.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) formally added Gigaba as the fifth accused in the corruption case involving former Transnet executives.

He is charged alongside Anoj Singh, the former group chief financial officer, Brian Molefe, the former group chief executive officer of Transnet, Siyabonga Gama, the former chief executive officer, and Thamsanqa Jiyane, who was the chief procurement officer in the Transport Freight Rail division.

They appeared together on Tuesday, in relation to a period when Transnet was acquiring locomotives to expand and modernise the country’s rail infrastructure.

During that time, the tender processes were reportedly flouted, and three contracts were irregularly awarded to provide Transnet with 95, 100 and 1064 locomotives.

This resulted in a loss of billions of rands for the state-owned railway company.

Gigaba’s controversial tenure

A 2018 forensic report found that Molefe had misled the state-owned entity’s board about its obligation to inform then-public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba about the spike in the project’s costs.

Gigaba’s tenure at Transnet was also marred by controversy over alleged undue influence in major procurement deals.

While he saw efforts to promote black economic empowerment and industrial development, the State Capture Inquiry later found he encouraged Transnet to bypass Treasury rules and approved appointments that enabled corruption.

The state alleges that, during the period when Gigaba was minister of public enterprises, he allegedly received undisclosed amounts of cash from members of the Gupta family.

“The matter was postponed to 30 January 2026 for the disclosure of the docket, as well as the provision of an indictment, and a date for the transfer of the case to the high court,” IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.