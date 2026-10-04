ANCYL slams AfriForum over Mbalula’s prosecution

Mbalula faces crimen injuria charges.

The ANCYL is calling on National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to reverse its decision to prosecute the secretary-general of the ANC Fikile Mbalula.

This comes after the NPA confirmed that it will go ahead with prosecutorial procedures against Mbalula. This is in connection with comments Mbalula made in April last year. During a media briefing he falsely accused an Eastern Cape man of child rape.

He is now being charged with crimen injuria. The matter has been pursued by AfriForum’s Private Prosecutions Unit.

Decision to prosecute

In a statement on the weekend, the ANCYL’s Tsakani Shiviti described the move to prosecute Mbalula as disgusting.

“The ANCYL stands firmly with Cde Mbalula, who has done nothing wrong. On that day he demanded the arrest and prosecution of all those involved and swift, thorough action by the police.

“He criticised organisations that shield suspects rather than stand for justice. He ended with the words millions of South Africans say every day: enough is enough. As the ANC has made clear, this was the movement’s official statement, and it named no person as a suspect,” said Shiviti.

Political plot

She said Mbalula’s prosecution is politically motivated and should be reversed.

“AfriForum speaks for a South Africa in which Black leaders who speak with moral clarity are expected to bow their heads and say ja baas. That South Africa is gone, and the ANCYL will never allow it to return.

“The ANCYL therefore calls on the National Prosecuting Authority to review its decision to prosecute. We call on it to ensure that accused persons are informed of prosecutorial decisions before third parties announce them,” said Shiviti.

She described Mbalula’s prosecution as being tantamount to gagging him from speaking about critical issues that affect the country.

“We will not be told to be overly cautious. To be silent, or to apologise for speaking out, is to betray every survivor and every family that has buried a daughter, a mother or a sister,” she said.

The ANCYL called on its sister organisations to throw their support behind Mbalula.

“We call on all progressive forces, including COSATU, the ANC Women’s League, SANCO, religious and community organisations and the young people of South Africa, to close ranks and defend the right to speak out against GBVF.

“Our own house is in order. The ANCYL has resolved that members found guilty of GBV-F will be barred from our ranks, because we will not harbour perpetrators. We will keep marching, mobilising and organising until this scourge is eradicated,” said Shiviti.