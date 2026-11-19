The inquest comes against the backdrop of AKA's murder in February 2023.

The police colonel who investigated Anele Tembe’s fatal fall has firmly rejected suggestions of political influence on the probe or that he was pressured to implicate her late fiancé, rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, in her death.

Testifying at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 19 November 2026, the investigating officer maintained that he conducted the investigation independently.

Tembe, who was also known as “Nelli”, died on 11 April 2021 after plunging from the tenth floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop Street, Cape Town, where she had been staying with Forbes.

The 22-year-old’s death remains the subject of an inquest aimed at establishing whether criminal conduct or foul play contributed to the incident.

The inquiry comes against the backdrop of Forbes’ own death in February 2023.

Anele Tembe death inquest continues

Taking the court through the allegations levelled against him, the colonel revealed that he first became aware of claims that he was politically influenced during a meeting on 29 April 2021.

He told the court that the accusation was that he had deliberately conducted the investigation to establish Forbes’ responsibility for Tembe’s death.

“[I was] accused of being unduly influenced by politicians. The allegation was that I was conducting this investigation to find Mr [Kiernan Forbes] responsible for the death Ms [Anele Tembe].

“Your Worship, to date, I have maintained, and I always will maintain, that as an investigating officer, no politician, no person, not even my management, has influenced me in this investigation.

“I’ve been granted so much space to conduct this investigation,” the investigating officer testified.

The cop added that the allegation “goes against my ethics”.

The investigating officer also revealed that police had identified three domestic violence-related reports involving Tembe and Forbes at the Randburg police station.

While the incidents were recorded by police, no formal criminal investigations were opened in relation to the complaints.

The proceedings have reportedly been adjourned until 26 January 2027.

Forbes’ father, Tony Forbes, is expected to resume his questioning of the investigating officer when the inquest reconvenes.

Cele raised murder allegations

The circumstances surrounding Tembe’s death previously attracted scrutiny, with former police minister Bheki Cele making allegations about the direction of the investigation.

In October 2025, Cele appeared before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing alleged corruption within the criminal justice system, where he alleged that investigators had been led to believe that Tembe had been murdered rather than having taken her own life.

Cele further alleged that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had declined to enrol the matter or issue a certificate.

Tembe’s family had challenged the handling of the case and previously threatened legal action against the NPA over its June 2022 decision not to prosecute anyone in connection with her death.

In correspondence addressed to the prosecuting authority, the family maintained that Forbes was responsible for their daughter’s death and raised concerns about what they considered shortcomings in the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tembe’s fatal fall.

Argument before fatal fall

The inquest has previously heard that Forbes told police that he and Tembe had argued earlier on the morning of her death.

According to the account presented, Tembe subsequently threatened to jump from the balcony.

Forbes allegedly told the police he did not believe she intended to act on the threat and “thought she was just playing” because she had previously done the same at the Durban Hilton Hotel on 11 December 2020.

Two hotel guests have also testified that they heard loud noises before Tembe’s death.

The witnesses reportedly heard a woman repeatedly shouting, “Leave me, get away from me“.