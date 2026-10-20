Anele Tembe inquest: Cocaine, alcohol found in her system as AKA’s father questions ‘puzzle’

Tuesday's proceedings focused on the findings of a toxicology analysis.

The inquest into the death of Anele Tembe, the late fiancée of murdered rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, has reportedly heard further evidence about substances detected in her body.

The matter returned to the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, as proceedings continued to establish the circumstances surrounding Tembe’s death.

Tembe died after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop Street, Cape Town, on 11 April 2021.

She was 22 at the time.

Toxicology expert testifies in Anele Tembe death inquest

According to media reports, evidence presented during Tuesday’s proceedings included the findings of a toxicology analysis conducted on samples collected from Tembe on 21 April 2021.

The toxicologist who testified told the court that the samples contained cocaine, alongside substances associated with antidepressants and antipsychotic medication.

The analysis also identified a substance produced as a result of a combination of consumed cocaine and alcohol called cocaethylene in addition to norcocaine, which is associated with cocaine metabolism.

Despite identifying these substances, the expert reportedly indicated that the findings could not accurately determine the time when the cocaine was taken.

The inquest previously heard evidence concerning Forbes’ physical condition in the hours following Tembe’s death.

It was alleged that the rapper testified that he had several scratch marks on his body.

Tony Forbes expresses frustration

Tony Forbes, the late rapper’s father, voiced his concerns following Monday’s adjournment about what he believes has been inadequate questioning of certain aspects of the evidence presented during the inquest.

His concerns included the scratch marks found on his son’s body and speculation about whether Tembe had been pushed or had jumped from the hotel building.

He also highlighted what he regarded as inconsistencies in witness accounts, particularly the testimony of Lieutenant-Colonel Jeremy Philander, a chief forensic analyst.

“For me, there’s nothing conclusive to show that it was a push or that it was [a jump].

“There seemed to be a lot of focus on the distance and the mechanics around the fall, but there were other things in his affidavit that I felt was just not focused on enough,” the father told news reporters.

“I thought the magistrate and the prosecution would pick up on it and question and it just doesn’t seem to be happening.

“We just seem to be going through the motions,” Tony added.

Reflecting on the difficulty of establishing exactly what happened, he said: “Neither of them are here so it is a puzzle.

“The puzzle is being built with the wrong pieces in the absence of the right information being put on the table.”