News

Home » News

Apology to Bojanala Platinum district

Picture of Citizen Reporter

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

1 minute read

17 December 2025

02:22 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The Citizen apologises to the Bojanala Platinum district for the mistake made.

Clarification and apology

The Citizen would like to apologise. Picture: iStock

In a story The Citizen published on 14 December, under the headline “Treasury freezes funds to 15 troubled North West municipalities”, we wrongly listed the Bojanala Platinum district as one of the municipalities that had been placed under enforcement.

It was actually only the five local municipalities that fall under the Bojanala Platinum district that were flagged by Treasury.

We apologise to the Bojanala Platinum district.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Assets from divorce settlement frozen by SIU in NLC fraud case
News Ramaphosa expects criminal referrals as Madlanga commission submits interim report
Politics Ramaphosa says ANCYL is ready to lead – but it can’t even organise its own elective conference
News Verulam temple collapse linked to substandard materials, lack of building plans – Public Works
News Home Affairs debunks claims that US officials arrested in Joburg raid

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp