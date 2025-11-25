Apology to Panyaza Lesufi

The Citizen apologises to Premier Panyaza Lesufi for the mistake made.

In an editorial comment The Citizen published on 15 October, under the headline “Do the right thing, Lesufi – resign”, we wrongly disregarded the fact that the looting of funds at Tembisa Hospital predates Panyaza Lesufi’s term as premier and by omitting to note that he acted in support of the SIU’s investigation.

This contravened Clauses 1.1, 1.2 and 7.2 of the Press Code, according to a finding by deputy press ombud Tyrone August, who adjudicated a complaint laid by Premier Lesufi.

We therefore retract the sentence: “This happened, again, on his watch.”

We apologise to Premier Lesufi.

BLOB: Visit www.presscouncil.org.za for the full finding.