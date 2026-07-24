Are surgeries delayed at Tambo Memorial Hospital?

Gauteng Health spokesperson says elective procedures were being carried out daily under the Treatment Time Guarantees programme.

Allegations have emerged that elective surgeries at Tambo Memorial Hospital have been delayed, with patients reportedly told that non-emergency procedures will only resume in June 2027.

The claims relate to an ongoing maintenance programme at the hospital’s operating theatre complex, which began earlier this year and was originally expected to be completed within two months.

DA says timeline was broken

The DA on Thursday raised the claims, with the party’s Gauteng health spokesperson, Madeleine Hicklin MPL, saying the department had failed to honour its earlier timeline.

According to Hicklin, the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) had assured the public on 25 March 2026 that the refurbishment would be completed within two months.

“This has fallen short, with patients now told that all elective, non-emergency surgeries will only resume in June 2027.”

Hicklin said the party had tabled written questions to Health MEC Faith Mazibuko on the matter and argued that the responses received did not match patients’ experiences.

“The MEC’s reply is riddled with contradictions. She cannot concede that the operating theatre refurbishment is months behind schedule while insisting that surgical services have not been affected.”

Department disputes claims of halted surgeries

Responding to the allegations, Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Steve Mabona said elective procedures were being carried out daily under the Treatment Time Guarantees programme.

“The hospital continues to provide surgical services while essential maintenance work is being undertaken.”

Mabona said the programme “strengthens the management of surgical waiting lists and improves patient access to surgery through effective theatre utilisation and clinical prioritisation.”

Refurbishment on track for October

Mabona rejected suggestions that the theatre complex was undergoing major building work, saying the maintenance related instead to the Air Handling Units needed to maintain temperature, ventilation, and infection-control standards.

He said Theatre 1’s refurbishment was completed in mid-June 2026 and was fully operational, while Theatre 2 had also been completed and was expected to resume operations over the coming weekend.

Work on Theatre 3 was due to begin the following week.

“The refurbishment project remains on track for completion by the end of October 2026.”

As evidence that services had continued, Mabona pointed to the hospital’s participation in the Mandela Day Surgical Marathon, noting the hospital had pledged 47 procedures.

“It successfully completed 44 of these procedures. The remaining three procedures could not be undertaken because the respective patients did not honour their scheduled appointments.”

On orthopaedic surgery, Mabona said elective arthroplasty procedures were on hold for reasons unrelated to the maintenance work.

“[They are] temporarily on hold due to the unavailability of a specialist and not because operating theatres are unavailable.”

Affected patients, he said, had been referred to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and would be contacted about rescheduling their procedures.