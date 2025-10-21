Are we all psychic? The truth behind gut instinct and hidden connections

It's deja-vu, it's gut-feel and intuition. Science explains it away but are we perhaps all psychic to some extent?

Everybody has had that feeling at some point. You are about to cross the road and something in your gut tells you to wait. And then a car passes at breakneck speed.

Other times you just cannot stop thinking about someone, and then, suddenly they call you.

We can all read a room to some extent or another, and even sometimes predict the outcome of meetings.

It’s called gut-feel, and this means in essence, that we are all psychic or have an ability to feel or see beyond the beyond to some extent.

Anne Marie Viviers of Heavenly Healing said that intuition and psychic ability go hand in hand. “We all have that gut sense. The little voice inside of you that tells you to go or not to go. But most of the time we do not listen. It is not that the ability is missing, it is that we were never taught how to use it.”

But not everyone agrees that it exists. Science suggests that intuition is simply the brain searching its library of memories, matching patterns, and spitting out quick decisions.

Psychologists describe it as a process where the unconscious mind does the heavy lifting, linking past experiences with present circumstances.

Science calls it memories

Viviers says that this kind of explanation is only true in part.

“People hear words like psychic or intuition and immediately think it goes against the Bible or what they were taught about God.

“But in truth it is the same thing. Those who have passed, died, are closer to God because they are no longer bound by the body. They are energy, vibrating higher than us. That is why we struggle to hear or see them, but it does not mean they are not there.”

Those flashes of inspiration in the shower, or the sudden solution that pops into your head in the middle of the night, might feel like accidents of creativity when your brain is in resting mode.

Instead, Viviers sees them as moments when the mind finally slows down enough for guidance from the other side can come through.

Researchers have noted the inner monologue; it’s the voice that helps us make sense of daily life. This voice, shaped by specific brain signals, can criticise, solve problems, or offer encouragement.

In many ways it is the everyday version of the gut-feel Viviers describes. It is why, in stillness, new ideas or warnings seem to appear from nowhere.

“Our minds tick like chipmunks. They never stop. When they are quiet, intuition can speak. That idea may have always been there, waiting for a space to arrive,” she said.

Common psychic experiences

There are other kinds of psychic experiences that are quite common, though Viviers said we may all write them off to something else.

But there is no denying that it’s possible to sense when someone is staring at you. That sense of being watched.

Studies show that humans are wired to notice gaze, more so than almost any other species, thanks to the striking white of our eyes that indicates direction. It makes it obvious.

While the verdict is out, various researchers have suggested that it may be an evolutionary tool for survival, and it also explains why so many of us instinctively turn when someone stares.

Viviers said it speaks to our deeper connection.

“We are all part of one another, an extension of the creator. Whatever name you give to the higher power, we are connected through it.”

And then there is synchronicity, when unrelated events feel somehow connected.

Déjà vu, the fleeting sense of having lived a moment before, comes from memory glitches, research suggests.

Sleep paralysis traps the brain between waking and dreaming, often with shadowy visions.

The Baader Meinhof effect makes new words or symbols seem to suddenly appear everywhere.

Ever notice that you see more cars like the model you drive on the road? It’s all strange, mind-bending effects that science explains by theory, and the esoteric world unpacks as psychism, connectedness and intuition.

Grow your intuition

“If you grow your intuition,” said Viviers, “you instinctively know what to do in situations. Whether this is based on past experiences or accessing another part of the universe. It is so powerful that you can even sense the difference between a good person and a negative individual.”

She said that to nurture this and to grow intuitive knowledge, meditation is the most powerful tool.

“By quieting your mind, you connect to your higher self and your guides. They are always there, but we are too busy to hear them.”

She added that we can all access it if we only listen more closely.

“Your gut is your guide. Ignore it, and you will regret it. Follow it, and you will find the wisdom that was always yours.”

