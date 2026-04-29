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Arena Holdings and Sanef to probe Sunday Times editor link to irregular NLC payments

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By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

3 minute read

29 April 2026

07:20 am

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Deputy editor Mike Siluma has been appointed acting editor.

Arena Holdings and Sanef to probe Sunday Times editor link to irregular NLC payments

Sunday Times editor Makhudu Sefara. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

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The editor of the Sunday Times, Makhudu Sefara, has been placed on special leave by his employers, Arena Holdings.

It said it would appoint a special investigator to probe the circumstances in which Sefara’s name had been linked by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to one of its probes into irregular payments by the National Lotteries Commission.

Deputy editor Mike Siluma has been appointed acting editor, Arena said.

Sefara has also stepped down from his role as the chair of the SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) pending an investigation.

Sefara’s name emerged yesterday in a graphic posted on social media by the SIU, which said his company, Unscripted Communications, had received R550 000 of R1.5 million paid by the NLC to Todi Media Development Foundation in November 2018, for a “media project”.

The SIU said it had flagged “funds not used for intended purpose”, as well as “funds misappropriated for property purchase and payments to Sefara’s company” for which the directors of Todi could not account.

One of Todi’s directors, Khutso Daniel Makwela, had signed an acknowledgement of debt for the full R1.5 million, said the SIU, adding that this amount had been “settled in full by him” on 26 March this year.

While the SIU recommended “criminal referral” to the National Prosecuting Authority of Todi and of another company through which a house was purchased, there was no mention of Sefara’s company.

Arena moves to investigate

Arena said in its statement that it “engaged directly” with Sefara on the allegations, that he had “denied any wrongdoing” and had provided his version of events.

The company said it would allow Sefara the “necessary time and space to address the allegations and to seek to clear his name”.

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Sanef to probe claims

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Sanef announced Sefara’s decision to step down during an urgent management committee meeting.

“Sefara was afforded an opportunity to give his version of the events at the meeting, where he denied the allegations,” the statement read.

“He offered to step aside from his role at Sanef while he responds to the allegations.”

Sanef said the committee accepted Sefara’s decision and appointed current deputy chairperson Tshamano Makhadi as acting chairperson.

The forum also revealed that it had decided to appoint an independent legal team to evaluate the evidence and to report back as soon as possible.

“The questions around the lottery funds stem from 2018, when Sefara was not working as a journalist or involved in Sanef.”

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National Lotteries Commission (NLC) Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Sunday Times

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