News

Home » News

Army to blow up dams in the Kruger National Park – Here’s why

Picture of Lukholo Mazibuko

By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

3 minute read

6 March 2026

11:52 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The Kruger Park's Kanniedood and Sirheni dams will be demolished with explosives next week

Army brought in to demolish dams Kruger National Park

The Sirheni Dam during floods in the Kruger National Park. Picture: Supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

For almost two weeks, explosives will be heard in the Kruger National Park (KNP) as the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) demolishes the Kanniedood and Sirheni dams.

The demolition will happen from Monday, 9 March, until Friday, 20 March.

The S50 road near Shingwedzi, between the S134 and S143 junctions, and the S57 road that starts at the Shisha crossing and meets the Sirheni bush camp detour will be closed from 8 March until 21 March.

ALSO READ: Here is when Shingwedzi camp in the Kruger National Park will reopen

Army assistance

KNP ranger teams and SANDF teams will be on standby to extinguish any wildfires that may start during the explosions.

The crew will fly over the area right before the blasts to confirm that no tourists, animals or staff are near the target.

Teams will also clear the ground around the dams to protect animals and people.

ALSO READ: Donations flood in as R2 million raised to save South Africa’s iconic Kruger National Park

Why the dams are being removed

The destruction of the Kanniedood dam is part of a years-long operation to remove man-made infrastructure from river systems.

The January 2013 floods breached the southern anchors of the Kanniedood dam wall.

RELATED ARTICLES

It caused a river to open a new channel bypassing the dam wall on the southern bank of the Shingwedzi River.

The floods made the wall redundant because it could no longer retain water.

“Artificial water holes where water did not previously occur naturally have led to numerous ecological problems such as erosion and other environmental degradation such as barriers to fish migration routes”, said SANParks.

The park has already partially removed the Kanniedood and Sirheni dams.

“The purpose of this exercise is to remove the remaining concrete structures after floods in 2013 and earlier partial demolitions.”

NOW READ: Iconic Eastern Cape suspension bridge to be closed from later this month

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

floods Kruger National Park (KNP) SANParks South African National Defence Force (SANDF)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Court orders man to continue maintaining his ex-partner… for now
Courts Vaal crash driver accused of killing 14 pupils wants psychological assistance
News MP: The cartels are in Parliament, Matlala is not part of them
Politics ‘It’s an insult to the ANC’: Here’s what GNU partners are squabbling about this time  
News Here’s how many South Africans are in the Middle East, as Dirco urges immediate evacuation

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News