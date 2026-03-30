Arrests ‘show police rotten from the top down’

The arrests should be used as a deterrent to the other officials, irrespective of rank.

The arrest of 12 police officers connected to a R360 million health contract linked to crime kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s company, Medicare 24, which was revealed by the Madlanga Commission last week, points to a deeper institutional problem within the police.

University of Limpopo criminology and criminal justice head of department Witness Maluleke said this simply shows that the South African Police Service (Saps) problems are very complex and complicated.

Police rotten from top to bottom

“It is obviously rotten from the top (management) to bottom (cluster and police station levels, involving the detectives and uniform officials).

“However, this assertion cannot be generalised to the wider Saps officials, since we also have those who are ethical and loyal to the badge and image, with the majority touted to be corrupt, as they often collude with criminals,” he said.

The arrests should be used as a deterrent to the other officials, irrespective of rank.

Punishment

“They should be heavily punished, under criminal and civil procedures, inclusive of suspensions and dismissals, importantly, the public should be privy of the waiting proceedings, this should not be used for ticking boxes and talking shows.

“We should start becoming serious as a country about the consequences of corruption, as the criminal networks have infiltrated our police system using it, this remains a disappointing factor for law-abiding citizens,” he said.

Institutional problem

Chair of the portfolio committee on police Ian Cameron said this points to a deeper institutional problem inside Saps.

“The Madlanga process has helped drag those issues into the open, and now the test is whether the criminal justice system will follow through without fear, favour or delay.

“On the national commissioner being summoned to appear in court, due process must be respected,” he said.