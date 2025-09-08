Attacks on crime prevention wardens ‘utter disregard for rule of law’, Lesufi says

Five wardens were shot with high-calibre weapons, including AK-47s and pistols, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says attacks on crime prevention wardens demonstrate “utter disregard for the rule of law”.

This comes after at least five wardens were shot with high-calibre weapons, including AK-47s and pistols, in the early hours of Sunday morning while they were patrolling Daveyton Railway Station during a search for a group of approximately twelve individuals.

The two female and three male wardens sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention in hospital.

Attack condemned

Lesufi strongly condemned the “senseless attack” on the Gauteng Traffic Wardens.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Daveyton has since opened a case of attempted murder, and investigations are underway.

“This act of violence demonstrates utter disregard for the rule of law. Our wardens, together with law enforcement officers, serve daily on the frontlines to ensure the safety and security of our communities.

“We will not be deterred from doing our work as law enforcement in the province. Any form of violence, intimidation, or interference with the work of our officers in the execution of their duties is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Lesufi.

Manhunt

Lesufi said the province is working with law enforcement officials to hunt down the suspects.

“We are working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and face the full might of the law. I commend the wardens for their bravery and commitment under such dangerous circumstances and wish them a speedy recovery.

“I extend my thoughts and prayers to their families during this difficult time,” added Lesufi.

Lesufi is expected to visit the wardens at the Daveyton Main Clinic on Monday to convey his support on behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Government.

Amapanyaza

Known colloquially as “Amapanyaza”, the provincial crime wardens were designated as peace officers in 2023 by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

The wardens have the same authority as the Gauteng traffic officers, and their designation falls under section 334 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

