Attempted rape on a five-year-old girl and 25-year-old woman raped

When a mother ran to her daughter's aid, she was confronted with a disgusting and distressing sight.

A five-year-old was nearly raped but was saved by her mother in a harrowing incident. Picture: iStock

In a shocking incident that occurred in Northam on Saturday at around 11pm, a 26-year-old man was arrested for the attempted rape of a five-year-old girl.

According to reports, the victim’s mother, who was sleeping in a separate room, was awakened by her daughter’s screams for help. Upon rushing to her daughter’s aid, she was confronted with a disgusting sight. She saw a man she knew, undressed, and her daughter was also naked.

READ ALSO: Mpumalanga child rapist sentenced to 25 years

The suspect didn’t stop at the horrifying act but went on to threaten the victim’s mother before making a quick escape into the darkness.

The mother immediately contacted the authorities, and a case of attempted rape was opened for further investigation.

Police subsequently arrested the man on charges of rape. He is scheduled to appear before the Northam Magistrate’s Court soon.

READ ALSO: It is child rape, not ‘pupil pregnancy’

Woman raped and robbed in Phalaborwa – suspect at large

Meanwhile, in Phalaborwa, a 25-year-old woman fell victim to a violent assault.

She was raped by an unknown man, who had offered her a ride from Phalaborwa to Makhushane. However, the journey took a sinister turn when the driver deviated from the intended route, leaving the victim in grave danger.

The victim was subjected to a harrowing ordeal, as the assailant stopped the vehicle, brandished a firearm, and forcibly tied her with ropes.

The assailant not only violated her but also robbed her of the money in her handbag.

READ ALSO: Show us real rape stats’: True figures higher than reported – experts

After committing the horrendous acts, the perpetrator callously discarded her belongings and took a photo of the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police were alerted promptly, and a case of rape and robbery was opened for investigation.

The police are seeking information from the public that could lead to the apprehension of the suspect. Detective Lieutenant Colonel Mathebula appealed to the public for assistance.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect should contact me on 0824691240 or visit the nearest Police Station,” he said.

READ ALSO: Man wanted for questioning in rape case

The investigations into both cases are ongoing.