Saulsville hostel mass murder: Death toll rises, 3-year-old among the dead

By Kyle Zeeman

6 December 2025

At least 11 people have died and another 14 reported to have been injured in a horror shooting at a hostel in Saulsville, Atteridgeville in Pretoria, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It is understood that the incident took place at a home being used as an informal tavern.

While 10 people died on the scene, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed on Saturday morning that one more person had died in hospital, while 14 are currently receiving medical treatment.

“We are told it happened at around 4:15 am, but police were only alerted to it at around 6am.

“We immediately mobilised our resources. We have forensic experts, ballistic experts, detectives and officers from the serious and violent crimes unit all on the ground.

“They are piecing together what may have led to the shooting,” she told the media on the scene.

11 counts of murder and 14 counts of attempted murder have been registered.

Gunmen stormed ‘tavern’

Mathe said it is believed that at least three unknown gunmen entered the premises and started “randomly shooting”.

Among the dead is a three-year-old. A 12 boy and a 16-year-old girl also died.

Mathe told Newzroom Afrika that the shebeen’s owner was among the survivors.

This is a developing story

