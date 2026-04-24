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Audi sports car recalled for faulty brakes

Picture of Lukholo Mazibuko

By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

3 minute read

24 April 2026

11:15 am

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Possible brake failures are being cited as the reason for the latest vehicle recall

Audi e-tron GT recall

Audi e-tron GT. Picture: Audi Media

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Audi SA informed the National Consumer Commission (NCC) that 40 of its sports cars are being recalled due to a brake issue.

The recall is for the Audi e-tron GT sold nationally between 2 November 2021 and 20 March 2026.

The Audi e-tron GT marks the ninth vehicle recall issued by the NCC so far this year.

40 Audi’s and their faulty brakes

“…The recall is due to a bolted connection between the input rod on the brake pedal and the operating rod on the brake servo that may come loose,” it said on Thursday.

The risk lies in what might happen after the connection detaches completely.

The commission said that braking only becames possible after drivers enable use of the car’s controlled emergency braking function.

Inspect your car immediately

It added, “Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to take this recall seriously and arrange for the necessary inspection.”

Repairs at any nearest authorised Audi SA dealership will be carried out at no cost to the customer.

Defender and Jaguar I-Pace recalls

Earlier this month, 60 Land Rover Defenders and 67 all-electric Jaguar I-Paces were discontinued for possible faulty seatbelts and a volatile battery pack.

“This defect could prevent the seat belt from working correctly in a crash, increasing the risk of injury to occupants.”

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JLR South Africa is recalling 60 Defenders over a seatbelt anchorage fault. Picture: JLR
JLR South Africa is recalling 60 Defenders over a seatbelt anchorage fault. Picture: JLR

The commission launched an interim measure to prevent the Jaguar’s battery pack from overheating.

Audi sports car recalled for faulty brakes
Discontinued last year, 67 I-Paces have been identified as having a faulty battery pack. Picture: JLR

“As an interim measure, affected vehicles will receive a software update that restricts the maximum battery charge level to 90%,” the commission said.

“Consumers are advised to limit charging to 90%, park vehicles away from structures, and charge vehicles outdoors where possible.”

Drivers were also urgently instructed to repair their vehicles at the nearest dealership.

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Audi National Consumer Commission (NCC) product recall

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