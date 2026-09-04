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Hilux continues to reign as new vehicles sales end August on a high

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

7 minute read

4 September 2026

06:00 am

While domestic new vehicle sales continued to test the 60 000 unit mark, exports remained down.

New Toyota Hilux catches up with Ford Ranger podcast

The new Toyota Hilux has continued where its predecessor left off by remaining the South Africa’s best-selling new vehicle in August. Picture: Toyota

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South Africa’s new vehicle sales remained in the black in August with a 22nd consecutive month of increases across all the various segment, bar exports.

Hilux still leads

As with July, 12 model registered more than 1 000 units, with the Toyota Hilux continuing to lead the way on 3 881.

While the Volkswagen Polo Vivo retained its second place with an offset of 2 379, the Chery Tiggo 4 slipped a notch to fourth behind the Ford Ranger on 2 297 versus 2 373.

The combination of the older Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo Cross remains, however, the best-selling imported as well as Chinese vehicle.

In another reversal, the Suzuki Swift swapped places with the Isuzu D-Max to jump from sixth to fifth place with a total of 2 152 versus 2 005.

Also jumping a place to seventh is the Toyota Corolla Cross on 1 489 at the expense of the 1 461 recorded by the Hyundai Grand i10.

Keeping station in ninth, the Toyota Starlet raked in 1 359 signatures, while the Suzuki Ertiga, in one of its best performances to date, displaced its sibling, the Fronx, to finish 10th on 1 317.

Best-selling brands

Out of the best-selling brands, Toyota remained on top, albeit with a slight reduction from 14 142 in July to 13 814.

Staying steady in second and third were Suzuki on 6 505 and Volkswagen with 5 668, while Ford jumped Hyundai to settle at fourth with an offset of 3 202.

Ranking fifth on 3 034, Hyundai placed ahead of Chery and Great Wall Motors (GWM), both holding their sixth and seventh places from July on 2 763 and 2 594 respectively.

Also staying steady in eighth and ninth places are Isuzu on 2 531, Jetour with 1 952 and Kia with 1 783 units sold

Top 15

  • Toyota – 13 814
  • Suzuki – 6 505
  • Volkswagen – 5 668
  • Ford – 3 202
  • Hyundai – 3 034
  • Chery – 2 763
  • Great Wall Motors (GWM) – 2 594
  • Isuzu – 2 531
  • Jetour – 1 952
  • Kia – 1 783
  • Renault – 1 702
  • Mahindra – 1 563
  • Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 305
  • BMW – 1 299
  • Tata – 853

Month in detail

As in July, the August figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) saw overall sales again test the 60 000 unit mark.

In total, the 57 898 units moved represents an 11.4% increase over the 35 091 units sold in August last year.

The rest of the various segments were as follows:

Passenger VehiclesLight Commercial VehiclesMedium-Duty Commercial VehiclesHeavy-Duty Commercial VehiclesExports
202536 94712 3696921 95239 833
202641 21613 7278052 15035 091
Variation+11.6%+11.0%+16.3%+10.1%-11.9%

August Top 50 best-sellers

  1. Toyota Hilux – 3 881
  2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 379*
  3. Ford Ranger – 2 373
  4. Chery Tiggo 4 – 2 297#
  5. Suzuki Swift – 2 152
  6. Isuzu D-Max – 2 005
  7. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 489
  8. Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 461*
  9. Toyota Starlet – 1 359
  10. Suzuki Ertiga – 1 317
  11. GWM Haval Jolion – 1 261
  12. Toyota Starlet Cross – 1 015
  13. Suzuki Fronx – 970
  14. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 871
  15. Toyota Vitz – 871
  16. Volkswagen Polo – 837
  17. Omoda C5 – 823
  18. Jetour T2 – 802
  19. Toyota Rumion – 777
  20. Kia Sonet – 766*
  21. Tata Tiago – 764
  22. Toyota Fortuner – 723
  23. Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 711
  24. Toyota HiAce – 631*
  25. Mahindra Pik Up – 612
  26. GWM P-Series – 588
  27. Volkswagen T-Cross – 581
  28. Renault Triber – 549*
  29. Hyundai i20 – 509
  30. Hyundai Exter – 503*
  31. Nissan Magnite – 484*
  32. Toyota Land Cruiser 70-Series – 467#
  33. Ford Territory – 461
  34. Suzukoi Baleno – 456
  35. Jetour Dashing – 454
  36. Kia Seltos – 445
  37. Renault Kwid – 430
  38. Renault Kiger – 406
  39. Jetour T1 – 363
  40. Volkswagen Amarok – 351
  41. Jetour X70 Plus – 333
  42. Suzuki S-Presso – 316
  43. GWM Haval H6 – 315
  44. Suzuki Across – 313
  45. Suzuki DZire – 310
  46. Jaecoo J5 – 308
  47. Nissan Navara – 293
  48. Chery Tiggo 7 – 285
  49. Citroën C3 – 276
  50. Ford Everest – 270

    Note:
    *: Includes commercial variants
    #: Combination of two models
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