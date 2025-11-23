High-volume VIP movements expected in Joburg as G20 delegates depart – Avoid these roads

Motorists are advised that highways and main arterials will be completely closed intermittently to allow convoys to pass.

Sunday is the final day of the G20 summit, meaning high-volume VIP movements are expected as delegates depart.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla has warned motorists that the rolling closures are active.

The JMPD has advised motorists that the city will completely close highways and main arterials to allow convoys to pass.

“This causes sudden, standstill traffic for 30 to 60 minutes at a time,” said Fihla.

The most critical times for these closures on Sunday are:

7am – 10am

3pm – 8pm

These road closures will be in effect on Sunday:

Nasrec Precinct (Summit Venue):

Nasrec Road: Closed between Rand Show Road and Shaft 17 Road.

Rand Show Road: Northern portion closed between the N1 and Nasrec Road.

Golden Highway: Closed between Rand Show Road and Soweto Highway.

Booysens Reserve Road: Closed near Crownwood Road. Sandton and Rosebank

Motorists should expect disruptions on Grayston Drive, Rivonia Road, Maude Street, Oxford Road, and Jan Smuts Avenue as dignitaries move between their accommodations.

“As of this morning, no new massive highway blockages have been reported, but the network is extremely fragile. Any minor accident will cause gridlock amid existing G20 pressure,” warned Fihla.

Motorists are advised to avoid the highways (N1, M1, N12, R21, R24) if possible, and they can use alternatives such as:

Roodepoort: Use Beyers Naudé Drive, Christiaan De Wet, or Ontdekkers Roads.

Sandton/North: Use smaller side streets parallel to Rivonia/Oxford (though these will still be busy).

South: Use Chris Hani Road, Main Reef Road, or Soweto Highway (where open) to bypass the Nasrec lockdown.

Gauteng weather amid G20 summit

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Services (Saws) has issued warnings for severe thunderstorms in the Gauteng region today.

The combination of slippery roads, poor visibility, and heavy G20 congestion significantly increases the risk of accidents.

“We urge drivers to maintain a safe following distance and keep their headlights on,” said Fihla.