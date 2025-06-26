WATCH: Bad weather and floods wreak havoc in Cape Town

The major winter storm caused widespread disruption and flooding across Cape Town

Cape Town is currently experiencing heavy rainfall, which has resulted in the temporary flooding of low-lying areas. Picture: City of Cape Town

As the Eastern Cape recovers from the devastating floods, which have claimed more than a hundred lives, a powerful cold front made landfall in the Western Cape, with flooding reported in several parts of Cape Town.

Winter storm

The major winter storm caused widespread disruption and flooding across Cape Town on Wednesday, with more adverse weather conditions looming.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued warnings for strong winds, disruptive rain, and light snow forecast for parts of the Free State, Eastern Cape and Western Cape, with transport disruptions and potential damage to infrastructure.

Disaster management teams are on high alert as more rain is expected throughout the week.

Precautions

The City of Cape Town stated that heavy rainfall has resulted in the temporary flooding of low-lying areas, with some canals and retention ponds reaching capacity and exacerbating the flooding.

It has urged residents and road users to drive carefully and remain vigilant, as well as report flooding incidents.

“The sheer volume of ongoing rainfall is causing rivers and canals to reach capacity. This causes water to back up in the stormwater system and onto our roads, which then act as water conduits,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas.

“Low-lying areas, areas below steep mountainous terrain and areas near canals and other water bodies will experience localised flooding whilst rainfall remains heavy”.

Flooding

Quintas said downpours are expected to continue throughout the day, and assessments on the ground are ongoing.

“Most residents would have noticed that flooding of roads usually subsides within less than an hour after the rain has stopped, and our stormwater infrastructure has had the opportunity to deal with the large volumes of water that entered the system”.

More bad weather

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning, said the cold and wet weather is set to continue on Thursday, and the public must remain alert and take precautions to stay safe during the winter weather.

“Local disaster management teams across the province are currently engaged in humanitarian relief efforts, distribution of sandbags, clearing of blocked drainage systems, and ongoing impact and damage assessments.

“High-risk areas continue to be low-lying, flood-prone informal settlements and communities near rivers, streams, and stormwater channels,” said Bredell.

Disaster management

Bredell said the weather system has now shifted to the south coast, with strong winds forecast along the Overberg and Garden Route coastlines.

He said provincial and local disaster management teams remain on high alert, monitoring dam levels and weather impacts in close coordination with municipalities and emergency services.

“The City of Cape Town reported localised flooding in both formal and informal settlements, which resulted in disruptions to roads and stormwater infrastructure. In the Cape Winelands District, the Breede River is currently overflowing.

“Flooding has led to the closure of the Slanghoek and Scherpenheuwel bridges, as well as Slanghoek Road at the low-water drift. Merwestraat in Worcester is under close observation and may be closed later today [on Thursday]. The Drakenstein area has also reported localised flooding,” Bredell said.

Accident

Bredell added that there has also been a Hazmat Incident in Wellington, where a hazardous materials incident occurred early on Thursday morning involving a tanker carrying Nitric Acid.

“The vehicle overturned but remains intact. There were no injuries, and the diesel has been contained. The road remains temporarily closed, but access to Groenberg Primary School is being maintained. Motorists are advised to use Hermon Road as an alternative route”.

On the West Coast and in Saldanha Bay, local authorities have activated emergency protocols, and response teams are deployed.

