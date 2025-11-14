Banner battle between Solidarity and Lesufi continues

Solidarity accuses Lesufi and Johannesburg officials of political interference in the removal of its controversial banner.

The catfight between Solidarity and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi continues following the removal of a 70-meter-long billboard banner alongside the M1 in Johannesburg on Monday welcoming G20 summit leaders to what the billboard described as the most racially regulated country in the world.

Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann said the court papers naming Lesufi and the Johannesburg Metro as respondents over the removal of the Solidarity banner were served on them because they could use state power to suppress the truth.

“The metro unlawfully removed the banner. We should be in urgent court on November 18. The fact is, South Africa is the most racially regulated country in the world,” he said.

The urgent case was brought against the City of Joburg, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Depart (JMPD), Lesufi and the advertising agency, listed as Kwaito Trading Company.

Solidarity claims compliance

Solidarity said it had contracted for the banner to be displayed on a section of the wall along the M1 South, close to the Smit Street offramp in Johannesburg.

It further said the billboard was erected pursuant to a valid commercial agreement with a registered advertising operator (Kwaito).

Solidarity said to the best of its knowledge, the billboard fully complied with applicable requirements, adding that if any non-compliance allegedly existed, the city was obliged to issue notice, identify the defect and allow an opportunity to respond.

Solidarity further argued that the removal was therefore unlawful, with the applicant believing that it had a patent political motive and calling on the court to declare that the billboard banner either be restored immediately, or returned to Solidarity urgently.

In response, Lesufi, blocked Hermann on X and posted a link to AfriForum’s latest documentary on YouTube, Race.

“We are expected to keep quiet when we are insulted and ridiculed. Never,” said Lesufi.

“Racists are a misfit. They are mindless, useless and selfish. We must defeat them. I hate racism with a passion, but I am addicted to nonracialism.”

Analysts call for political maturity and focus

Senior political lecturer at North-West University Benjamin Rapanyane said blocking each like that doesn’t solve anything.

“I guess the legal way will do,” he said. Political analyst Rene Oosthuizen said both Lesufi and Solidarity must demonstrate greater political maturity and leadership responsibility by shifting their focus to addressing the critical challenges facing the city.

“Given the urgent socioeconomic and governance challenges facing Joburg, I find fighting over a billboard highly concerning and a clear indication of misplaced priorities,” she said.

Political analyst Roland Henwood said this is an example of playing small politics rather than focusing on the key issues that need to be confronted.

“Solidarity seems to have become a conduit for taking attention away from the failures of governance.

“They may be irritating and offend some, but it does not take away from the failures and weaknesses that are exposed.

“The best way to react to this is to address the real problems and not the imagined issues,” he said.

Regulatory body refers complaints to Human Rights Commission

Advertising Regulatory Board chief executive officer Gail Schimmel said the last time she checked, there were at least six complaints against the Solidarity billboard banner, but added that more may have come in the meantime.

Schimmel has been referring the complaints to the SA Human Rights Commission because the billboard banner has been removed.

Kwaito Trading Company legal head Loren Nelson said they had no comment on the matter due to pending litigation.

