These Durban beaches will be temporarily closed on New Year’s Day

22 other bathing beaches remain open.

Beachgoers in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have been dealt a blow and will have to spend New Year’s Day at an alternative beach open for bathing and swimming.

The eThekwini Municipality initially closed four bathing beaches temporarily in the province due to safety and health concerns until water quality improves.

Affected beaches

The affected beaches included Laguna in the central region, Pipeline, Toti Main, and Doonside, in the south region

However, it revised its notice shortly thereafter.

“Only Laguna Beach has been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure due to water quality concerns, following recent heavy rains.

Reason

The municipality said the closure is due to heavy rains that battered the City over the past weekend, contaminating the beaches.

“eThekwini Municipality advises the public that 22 beaches across the City remain open and safe for swimming and recreational activities.

“The closure is necessary to safeguard public health and will remain in place until water quality improves. All other beaches, including those in the central, south and northern regions, are unaffected and continue to welcome visitors,” it said.

Water sampling

The eThekwini Municipality said resampling of beach water quality has been done at all closed beaches, and results will be “communicated as soon as they are available.”

Not the first time

This is not the first time the municipality has closed beaches in the province.

Earlier in December, the municipality temporarily closed four other beaches as a precautionary measure after pollution was detected.

The affected beaches included Blue Lagoon, eThekwini Beach, Country Club Beach, and Battery Beach.

Investigation

The city appointed a team of senior municipal management to investigate the source of the pollution and implement appropriate mitigation measures.

The municipality reminded holidaymakers that 19 other bathing beaches remained open, all monitored by lifeguards and supported by a 2 000-strong Metro Police contingent, working in collaboration with the South African Police Service (Saps) to ensure a safe and enjoyable festive season.

Durban beaches

The province’s beaches, especially along the popular Golden Mile (North Beach, South Beach, Addington Beach) and uMhlanga, are generally busy, vibrant spots for swimming, surfing, and family fun, particularly during Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Other popular, often crowded spots include Ushaka Beach (near Marine World) and Umdloti, which offer rock pools and surf, while quieter options are available elsewhere, such as Bronze Beach or South Coast spots.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

