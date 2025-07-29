Roads blocked in Bez Valley in protest over prolonged electricity outage

Motorists have been urged to use alternate routes.

Bezuidenhout Valley residents took to the streets on Tuesday, barricading the roads with rocks and burning tyres. Picture: Supplied

Joburg motorists have been urged to use alternate routes following protest action in the Bezuidenhout Valley area.

Residents took to the streets on Tuesday, barricading roads around the area with rocks and burning tyres.

Protest action

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers were monitoring the protest.

“JMPD officers are currently on scene managing traffic in response to a protest involving approximately 200 participants who have blockaded Albertina Sisulu Road from Bertrams towards Darras Centre.”

Affected roads

Fihla said affected roads include Albertina Sisulu Road, 2nd and 5th streets, and 8th and 7th avenues.

“The protest stems from a complaint regarding a prolonged electricity outage, which participants claim has been ongoing since February. Protesters are burning tyres in the affected area, though they have informed JMPD officials that their intentions are non-violent and their primary demand is the restoration of electricity.

“Motorists are strongly advised to seek alternative routes, exercise extreme caution when approaching the area, follow directions from JMPD officers on the scene and anticipate significant delays,” Fihla said.

Bezuidenhout Valley Residents have taken to the streets on Tuesday, barricading the roads around the area with rocks and burning tyres over prolonged electricity outages. Pictures: Supplied #BezValleyProetst @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/lOIebBXpqW — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) July 29, 2025

Thembisa protest

Earlier this month, protestors shut down Thembisa in protest against the new electricity tariff hike introduced by the City of Ekurhuleni.

Tensions flared in the township as residents protesting steep electricity costs clashed with police, who responded by firing rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza announced the suspension of the fixed R126 electricity tariff charge until further notice following the violent protests.

The mayor highlighted Ekurhuleni’s ongoing efforts to support struggling residents, saying the municipality provides indigent households with 50 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of free basic electricity each month.

Electricity protest

He said the metro had written off 75% of debt for households unable to pay their municipal rates and taxes.

Xhakaza further said Ekurhuleni’s electricity pricing was based on directives from Eskom and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

