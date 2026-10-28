Bezuidenhout Valley tap water safe to drink again after Joburg Water tests

The utility advised residents to clear their pipes before using water.

Johannesburg Water lifted the precautionary water quality alert in Bezuidenhout Valley.

Residents can use tap water again

Affected households no longer had to avoid their taps.

“Customers in the affected properties may resume normal water use, including drinking, cooking, and other household activities,” Joburg Water stated.

The utility’s technical team was still working on restoring supply to the properties.

“Joburg Water technical team will arrange to open water as soon as practically possible,” the utility noted.

Samples passed microbiological and chemical checks

According to the utility, staff collected samples on 23 and 25 October from affected properties along 8th Avenue and at the corners of 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Streets.

They were tested for microbiological and chemical parameters.

“The follow-up samples collected on 25 October were taken as an additional precaution to verify water quality,” said Joburg Water.

The results cleared the water on both occasions.

“Both sets of results are compliant,” the utility confirmed.

What residents should do next

Joburg Water advised residents to clear their pipes before using water.

“Customers are encouraged to kindly flush the internal property pipeline system by opening your taps in the house for a short while to remove any water which was in the line during this time,” Joburg Water advised.

The utility also thanked residents for their cooperation.

“Johannesburg Water apologises for the inconvenience, and thanks affected residents for their patience and cooperation during the sampling and testing process,” it added.