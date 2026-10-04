Bheki Cele faces possible prosecution over alleged Cat Matlala bribes – report

Matlala previously claimed he had allegedly paid Cele R500 000 in two instalments.

Former police minister Bheki Cele is reportedly facing renewed scrutiny over his alleged dealings with controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

This follows media reports that a South African Police Service (Saps) forensic investigation has recommended criminal charges against him.

Cele has dismissed claims that he accepted money from Matlala, but a forensic report compiled by the police’s internal audit and risk and integrity management divisions has reportedly raised fresh questions about the former minister’s relationship with the tenderpreneur.

The latest revelations come as National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams reportedly challenges a decision by the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Andy Mothibi to withdraw charges against suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Cat Matlala details alleged payments to Bheki Cele

Cele’s alleged association with Matlala became a major talking point in 2025 when KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged corruption, criminal infiltration and political interference within the law enforcement structures.

This resulted in the establishment of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Parliament’s ad hoc committee to examine the claims.

Allegations emerged before the two investigative inquiries that Matlala had turned to Cele for assistance after experiencing difficulties with his R360 million Saps health services contract.

The tender, awarded to Matlala’s company, Medicare24, was cancelled in May 2025, after R50 million had already been paid.

Matlala’s account of his interactions with Cele included an initial meeting at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Durban.

This took place two weeks after the police conducted a raid at his residence on 6 December 2024.

The businessman told the ad hoc committee that he believed Cele could help him, however, it was his subsequent testimony about alleged cash payments to the former minister that brought the relationship into sharper focus.

Matlala told Parliament’s ad hoc committee in December 2025 that he had allegedly paid Cele R500 000 in two instalments.

The first transaction involved R300 000 in January 2025.

The tenderpreneur claimed his sister, Claudette Masethe, withdrew the money at a bank in Menlyn Mall, Pretoria, because he was no longer registered as a director of Medicare24.

He explained that he collected the cash from her after walking from his penthouse at The Capital Menlyn Maine to the shopping centre.

A further R200 000 was allegedly handed to Cele in a Woolworths bag at the Beverly Hills Hotel in March 2025.

Matlala claimed the former minister had actually asked him for R1 million.

He also informed the committee that he eventually stopped taking Cele’s calls shortly before being arrested on 14 May 2025, alleging that the former minister continued asking him for additional money.

Matlala conceded that he had paid Cele to “make his problems go away“.

“From his side, I would say it’s corruption,” the businessman remarked at time, adding that Cele demanded the money in return for assisting with the return of his seized firearms.

Meanwhile, political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi claimed at the Madlanga commission that Cele demanded R10 million from Matlala, but only R2 million had been paid.

Cele has rejected the claims and denied ever receiving payments from Matlala.

The former minister did, however, confirm that he had stayed at the businessman’s penthouse twice.

He argued that he had no obligation to declare the complimentary accommodation because he had already retired from government.

What the Saps forensic investigation found

The allegations have resurfaced following reporting by the Sunday Times about a comprehensive forensic investigation into the Medicare24 tender.

The publication reported that the 370-page document was finalised in April 2026 and recommended that Cele face prosecution.

Among its reported findings was that Cele had failed to disclose his association with Matlala and allegedly received gratification from the tenderpreneur, allegedly breaching internal Saps regulations.

Cele again rejected the allegations, telling Sunday Times that bank receipts should be produced as evidence, while questioning whether staying at Matlala’s apartment constituted a crime.

Adams takes legal action over Masemola’s withdrawn charges

The Saps document was reportedly featured in a legal application brought by Adams, who is challenging Mothibi’s decision to withdraw the criminal charges against Masemola, whose prosecution was linked to the Medicare24 contract.

The suspended police commissioner was initially one of 17 accused in the R228 million Medicare24 corruption matter, alongside Matlala and several other individuals.

He faced four charges relating to alleged violations of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

However, the charges were withdrawn before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 22 September after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) determined that there were no prospects of securing a successful conviction.