Big change for those catching bees in Tshwane

The new by-law aims to protect residents against fatal attacks.

A new bee by-law in Pretoria can not only save lives but also contribute to the bee farming and honey industry.

City of Tshwane MMC for environment and agriculture management Obakeng Ramabodu confirmed that the city has approved a by-law on the keeping of bees to protect residents against potentially fatal attacks.

“The Tshwane council has approved the revised by-law which seeks to regulate the keeping of bees in urban areas. The by-law is necessary to strike a balance between the keeping of bees in urban areas and the health and safety of the residents of the city,” he said.

Ramabodu said bees are important to food security, as they pollinate most edible plants, fruits and vegetables in gardens as well as ornamental plants.

“However, bees such as the African honeybee can also be fatal. They attack humans and animals if disturbed, aggravated or agitated. As such, humans who are allergic to bee stings may die from the attacks of these bees if they are not treated immediately.”

What the by-laws say

Ramabodu said that most residential areas are becoming denser and the keeping of bees on small properties creates a health risk for neighbouring properties.

The by-law encourages beekeepers to use catch boxes to relocate bees that have naturalised in residential areas and have become a nuisance to the residents.

“Beekeepers are encouraged to keep bees in areas that do not threaten the health of their neighbours. This bylaw will control the keeping of beehives in residential areas. The by-law excludes the keeping of bees on any nature reserves, natural open spaces, agricultural land and any other property zoned for beekeeping,” he said.

Transvaal Agricultural Union chairman Bennie van Zyl said there were many bees in Pretoria.

“Bees are very important to us as farmers and the pre-existence of our coexistence. We depend on the work that bees do and their role in plants,” he said.

Van Zyl said bee farming was a very positive development, not only beneficial for the agricultural sector but also a step in preserving the bee species and protecting the public.

ALSO READ: Limpopo farmers use bee barriers to deter elephants

Bee farmer welcomes law change

Local bee farmers such as Alex van Rooyen believe the new bylaw will make their lives easier because they can use a catch box or a swarm trap to relocate the bees and continue farming with them.

“Now they can legally catch bees which they couldn’t before.

“It means we can start farming with more bees and increase honey production. Additionally, it will help the public with their bee problems at home and eliminate them.

“This will help bees. Currently, we have to catch bees in the fields and the bush. This makes it easier for us to put up a catch box or a swarm trap to relocate the bees and farm with them,” he said.

NOW READ: ‘Bees are helping me through a terminal auto-immune disease’ – Lulu Letlape