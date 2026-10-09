Bikers of Africa rev up against GBV in Pretoria

Parts of Pretoria came to a standstill as bikers from motorcycle clubs joined a mass ride against GBV.

When the clock struck midday on Saturday, parts of Pretoria came to a standstill as bikers from motorcycle clubs from all over Africa joined in a mass ride from the CBD to Mamelodi, to pledge their support against gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.

Bystanders stopped on the pavements to cheer and record videos of the bikers driving in formation from one police station to the other to create awareness of GBV as part of the first inaugural biker summit over the past weekend.

Bikers joined mass ride against GBV

Martins Antonio, the president of the Sapa Yopa Motorcycle Club, which is recognised as one of the largest and most prominent motorcycle clubs in Africa, said the summit was very successful.

There were representatives from nine countries – Namibia, Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Tanzania and South Africa.

The opening gala dinner hosted Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Peace Mabe, the chief of Tshwane Metro Police Department Yolanda Faro and the Japanese ambassador, Fumio Shimizu.

“We discussed everything from rider safety and advocacy to governance, financial security and the future of Africa’s biking economy,” he said.

Antonio said a department of transport presentation at the summit indicated that 6% of accidents involved motorcycles.

“We want to bring it down to 0%. This is why we meet, to find ways to improve biking.

6% of accidents involved motorcycles

“Other countries also shared their challenges, including of motorcycles stolen in South Africa and resold in their countries, and also the delays experienced at the different borders,” he said.

The mass ride through the Pretoria CBD. Picture: Marizka Coetzer

Antonio said the summit was about building a stronger, safer and more united biking community, long after the engines have stopped.

“We close Bikers Summit 2026 with a mass ride dedicated to all the women in South Africa,” he said. “Our engines roar in solidarity with the women of our nation as we stand together against GBV and femicide.

“We ride for our mothers, sisters, daughters and every woman who deserves to live freely and safely.”

The summit is a rotational event and will next be hosted in Angola in 2027.

Casper Pieterse from the Mac’s in Bronkhorstspruit said clubs need to teach members to ride as a school and individually.

Bikers Summit is rotational event

“That forms part of safety protocols. If a guy has been a prospect for six months and he rides out of line, you stop the school and correct him.

“It doesn’t only put his life at risk, but also other bikers’ lives,” he added.

Leather Jackets president Mathew Coetzee added: “If you don’t follow protocol you mess up everything.” Leather Jackets cofounder Marvin Harding said the Think Bike stickers are a big tool. “When you see a sticker at the back of a car, you look out for bikes.”