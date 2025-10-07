Bitter leadership feud over control of KZN traditional council

Chief Ndodi Ndimande has turned to authorities for help, claiming that his former headman continues to operate the Gcwensa Traditional Council illegally.

A leadership dispute has erupted between a KwaZulu-Natal traditional leader and his headman over the ownership of the Gcwensa Traditional Council based in Ndwedwe.

The squabble started last year when chief Ndodi Mzungezi Ndimande expelled his senior headman and seven other officials.

Allegations of corruption and illegal land deals

This was after finding them guilty of crimes including embezzling council funds, illegal land sales and the illegal mining of gravel in the area.

“The area is rich with gravel and the headman and others were expelled because they were ignoring the chief and allegedly making business deals without his knowledge,” said Gcwensa Traditional Council spokesperson Thembelani Ngubane.

“After being fired, they continued to operate using the resources provided by the KwaZulu-Natal department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

“They refused to hand over all the resources, including the laptops.”

Claims of fraud and forged signatures

Ngubane said after the group was expelled, it allegedly continued to fraudulently run the business side of the council, signing deals because the former headman has the same initials and surname as Ndimande.

He shared an affidavit showing that the chief had reported to the police that his signature was being used fraudulently.

He said the chief had tried in vain to convince the government to probe the hijacking of his council.

“We have sent many letters to the relevant authorities indicating the group no longer works for the chief and they are committing crimes, but nobody is willing to assist,” said Ngubane.

“The department and the office of the premier have confirmed they received our letter, but nothing has been done.

“Making it worse is the fact that the eight expelled people still receive salaries from the department, while the legitimate headmen and officials appointed by the chief don’t get compensation.”

Violence and tragedy at the chief’s palace

Ngubane said the 72-year-old chief obtained a protection order against the faction because they were allegedly continuing to operate on his behalf.

He said that since the squabble started, many bad things had happened to the chief, which had made him leave in fear.

“In one of the recent incidents, a 13-year-old girl died during a shooting at the palace. We don’t know who was behind the shooting, but the police are investigating.

“We are appealing to the government to investigate the group of people illegally operating a tribal council without the chief’s approval.”

The Citizen has seen copies of the group’s dismissal letters written in November last year.

The evidence shows that the department and the KwaZulu-Natal office of the premier received the letters in which the chief asked for an intervention.

Calls for urgent investigation

Department spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said the department was aware of the allegations, which would be investigated.

Phumlani Mfeka, chair of the Monarch and Royal Leadership Council, a non-profit organisation representing traditional leaders, has called on the department to investigate the matter.

“The department must immediately intervene and protect the dignity of the chief and the entire Gcwensa clan.”

The headman in question was not immediately available for comment and his phone rang unanswered.

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa did not respond to questions sent to them.

The documents seen by The Citizen showed that Ndimande became a chief in 1989.

