Black Friday loses frenzy as shoppers hunt value across Black November

Grocery and electronics retailers see solid interest, while fashion and small businesses brace for softer sales as extended November specials dilute Black Friday hype.

South African retailers are heading into Black Friday today and the festive season with mixed expectations, reflecting both optimism in the grocery and electronics sectors and caution among fashion and small businesses.

While tills are expected to ring, the frenzy that once defined Black Friday has given way to a more measured Black November, where specials are rolled out across the month.

At Shoprite and Checkers, Black Friday remains a major commercial lever. Chief executive Neil Schreuder said stock planning began 11 weeks ago to secure supply of high-demand basics such as rice, pasta, chicken, beans, oil, cheese, coffee and chocolate.

Retailers expect solid Black Friday trade

“Customers still shop on Black Friday to reduce food bills first,” he said.

The Checkers delivery service, Sixty60, recorded its highest yet online throughput during its Early Black Friday campaign from 20 to 23 November, picking 7.5 million products with over 1.9 million users engaging the app.

Schreuder also noted strong sales of higher-value items, including Dyson floor systems, SnoMaster fridges, Doona car seats and robotic pool cleaners.

Pick n Pay expects similar momentum. Chief marketing executive Katherine Madley said polling shows strong turnout, with 51% of customers planning to shop today.

“Groceries continue to dominate spend, with toiletries, bakery items, fresh produce, electronics, appliances, fashion, wine, baby goods and toys also expected to move in volume,” she said.

Customers want grocery discounts, not luxury items discounts

According to Madley, 70% of customers want discounts on groceries rather than luxury items, reflecting a focus on essentials. Lower interest rates could extend trade into December.

“Black Friday traditionally sets the tone and we expect this momentum to flow into December,” she added.

For smaller players, expectations are more cautious. Edit Cosmetics founder Tanya Nel, entering her first Black Friday cycle, said demand is shaped by social media trends.

“It’s our first year in the market so we are looking forward to Black Friday and hoping it will be successful,” she said.

High-end retailers are upbeat. Digital Experience in Fourways owner Ryan du Toit said big-ticket items such as televisions, audio equipment and photographic gear are performing well.

Big-ticket items performing well

“Some lines, like televisions, are almost 30% cheaper than last year,” he said.

Du Toit believes the buoyant electronics market foreshadows strong Christmas sales, though gifting trends differ.

“Black Friday purchases focus on items people want for themselves, while thoughtful gifting comes later, around bonus time,” he said.

Not all retailers share the optimism. Heavenly Healing gift store owner Annemarie Viviers expects a softer cycle.

“The hype has disappeared because stores are offering the same specials for the entire November. This has taken the frenzy and fun out of Black Friday,” she said.

Shoppers buying for function

Viviers said shoppers are buying for function, not indulgence, seeking bundle deals and practical items.

“People are looking for things they need, not self-spoiling,” she said.

Edgars CEO Norman Drieselmann also struck a conservative tone.

“I hope is not a strategy,” he said. “The economy has not grown much, disposable income is under pressure and I expect a very competitive environment with significant discounting. My view is that sales for November and December will be flat on last year.”

Shopping centres, however, are banking on foot traffic. Fourways Mall expects significantly higher volumes, driven by store expansion and extended operating hours.

A popular day

A spokesperson said: “Black Friday has become a popular day for Johannesburg shoppers to go out, find bargains and experience the joy of high-value deals.

“Black Friday is always a popular day for consumers who are after value-driven purchases,” said a spokesperson for Melrose Arch.

