Black Friday safety tips: How to protect your money at ATMs and online

Police say they need the public's help to fight crime during the festive season.

Northern Cape police have warned shoppers to take extra care with their cash and bank details during Black Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers issued the warning on Tuesday.

Shoppers urged to stay alert

According to Ehlers, the South African Police Service (Saps) wanted people to be careful as stores filled up.

“With increased retail activity expected during the Black Friday shopping period, the South African Police Service in the Northern Cape urges shoppers and consumers to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to safeguard themselves and their valuables against criminal activities,” Ehlers said.

She explained why the risk would rise.

“This period often sees increased movement of people at shopping centres, retail outlets and ATMs, which may create opportunities for criminals to target unsuspecting shoppers,” she stated.

How to stay safe at the ATM

Ehlers advised shoppers to have their bank cards ready and to avoid any ATM with suspicious people nearby.

“Shield the keypad when entering your PIN, even when you are alone,” she said.

She also warned people not to rely on strangers for help.

“Never accept assistance from strangers at an ATM,” Ehlers cautioned. “If you require assistance, seek help from authorised bank personnel,” she added.

According to Ehlers, shoppers should avoid withdrawing large amounts and stay away from secluded ATMs.

Elderly or vulnerable people should go with someone.

She suggested ATMs inside shopping centres or supermarkets, where security is more visible.

Shoppers who felt followed should go to a police station or a safe, busy area.

Staying safe when shopping online

Ehlers said online shopping carried its own dangers.

“Members of the public are advised to use reputable and secure websites, verify the authenticity of online retailers and sellers, and never disclose their banking details, PINs or passwords to anyone,” she said.

She also urged people to be wary of deals that seemed unrealistic.

“Be particularly cautious of online offers and bargains that appear too good to be true, as these could be fraudulent,” Ehlers warned.

Police ask communities to help

Police said they needed the public’s help to fight crime during the festive season.

“The Saps appeals to communities to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities and work closely with law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime,” Ehlers explained.

She said everyone had a part to play.

“Through collective responsibility and community participation, we can create a safer environment for everyone and contribute towards a safer festive season,” Ehlers added.