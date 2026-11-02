Blame game amid CFO probe

Tshwane political parties are trading accusations over CFO Gareth Mnisi's return to work as the South African Revenue Service investigates allegations of fraud and corruption.

While Tshwane’s chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi was being probed by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) following months of allegations of fraud and corruption, the political parties were pointing fingers at each other over who was to blame for his return.

SARS investigates allegations against Mnisi

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed a Sars search at the office of Mnisi on Friday, adding the acting city manager received a brief from Sars requesting access.

“The matter remains with the Sars search and seizure unit. The city respects the ongoing investigation and will cooperate with the relevant authorities. To preserve the integrity of the process, the city will refrain from commenting on the matter,” he said.

DA Tshwane spokesperson for finance Jacqui Uys said it was the same CFO whom the ANC, EFF and ActionSA went to extraordinary lengths to protect from serious disciplinary consequences just months ago.

“In July, the DA warned that the Tshwane coalition of corruption was attempting to protect Mnisi from accountability over serious allegations of misconduct. Despite evidence presented before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and findings from a forensic investigation, the ANC and EFF supported a council decision to classify the allegations against Mnisi as less serious.

“The speaker then manipulated the outcome of the council vote by deducting 13 votes, overturning a majority decision.”

However, ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont said Mnisi’s return to work with merely a slap on the wrist in the wake of the damning evidence was entirely borne of the actions and inactions of the ANC, EFF and DA.

“The ANC and EFF insisted the charges against Mnisi should be deemed minor. The ANC and EFF attempted to apply pressure on ActionSA to join them in this action, but we refused and voted in council to classify the charges as serious, warranting serious disciplinary action,” Beaumont said.