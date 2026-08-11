Bloom declares battle against water infrastructure decay

'They rushed a repair to the three-year leak at the Dan Pienaarville reservoir that's wasted R5 million of water, but it only lasted two days.'

There is renewed interest in cleaning up the water sector following the appointment of Deputy minister of Water and Sanitation Jack Bloom last month.

Bloom has declared war on water wastage around the country and found 396 out of 848 wastewater treatment plants (47%) were in critical condition and spilling sewage into rivers.

Almost half (49%) of the water supply systems have a high microbiological risk. He said this poses an immediate health threat if not properly managed, and 47% of clean water sent to municipalities is stolen, not metered, or lost in leaking pipes.

Water leak repair lasts two days

“I’ve visited the worst long-running leaks in Mogale City on the West Rand,” he said.

“They rushed a repair to the three-year leak at the Dan Pienaarville reservoir that’s wasted R5 million of water, but it only lasted two days. They did a better job the second time. But let’s see if it holds.”

Bloom also launched the Mandela Month Clear Rivers Campaign at the Apies River in Pretoria and described it as a toxic river, poisoned by effluent from industries and broken wastewater treatment plants.

Wastewater treatment receives R5.2 billion upgrade

“Volunteer clean-up campaigns are great, but we need to stop the root causes of our dirty rivers,” he said.

“It’s a similar story at the Klip River in Soweto, which I visited after a school principal complained about it.

“Three criminal charges have been laid against Joburg council for sewage discharges from broken treatment plants.

“Other visits included a pilot project in a Khayelitsha informal settlement in Cape Town, with full-flush toilets in containers powered by solar energy, and the Potsdam wastewater treatment works in Milnerton, which is the R5.2 billion upgrade.”

Municipal wastewater treatment works

Bloom said he was prioritising the issues and will be visiting other provinces soon. According to AfriForum’s manager of environmental affairs, Lambert de Klerk, the department’s latest reports paint a concerning picture of the state of South Africa’s water infrastructure.

“According to the department’s figures, nearly half (47%) of the country’s municipal wastewater treatment works are in a critical condition, while hundreds of drinking water systems are still classified as high-risk or critical.

“These findings once again highlight local government’s failure to take decisive action against the deterioration of water infrastructure and the pollution of the country’s natural water resources,” said De Klerk.

“Millions of litres of untreated sewage are discharged into rivers and other water sources as a result of the poor management and insufficient capacity of wastewater treatment works, placing the health of millions of people at risk.”

Water quality tests

He said AfriForum will conduct extensive testing of drinking and wastewater in nearly 160 areas this month to hold local government accountable for providing this basic human right.

“Communities can no longer rely on the state to ensure that their drinking water is safe,” he said.

“AfriForum conducts its own drinking water quality tests to provide communities with reliable information and compel the authorities to act.”

Potential dangers

De Klerk said the results of the water quality tests will be submitted to the relevant local municipalities.

“Should the results fail to comply with the prescribed standards, AfriForum will ensure that communities are informed of any potential dangers,” he said.

The civil rights organisation will also demand that the municipalities concerned address any water quality problems as soon as possible, or risk facing legal action.