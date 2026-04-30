Blue light brigade busted in Joburg: Four arrested for impersonating police officers

Police reports suggest that the Mini Cooper used to impersonate police is also suspected to be linked to cargo truck hijackings.

Four suspects have been detained after allegedly driving with blue flashing lights and sirens to deceive motorists in Johannesburg.

According to police, the Mini Cooper used to impersonate police is also suspected of being linked to cargo truck hijackings.

A ruse

The suspects were arrested after officers from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) K9 unit received information about a black Mini Cooper fitted with blue lights and sirens.

The car was spotted on Rifle Range Road with blue lights flashing brightly and was followed by officers.

Police intercepted the car between the Kliprivier Drive intersection and Rifle Range Road in West Turffontein.

Four suspects arrested

Four men occupied the vehicle, and none of them could identify themselves as police officers.

South African Police Service (Saps) officers arrested all four suspects for impersonating police officers and the illegal use of blue lights and sirens.

The blue lights and sirens were confiscated and booked as evidence, while the car remains impounded.

The suspects were detained at Saps in Booysens as investigations are still underway.