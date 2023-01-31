WATCH: Joburg resident shocked by blue water from tap

Faizel Patel

A Johannesburg resident was shocked when she opened her tap only to find blue water coming out.

The Twitter user known as Ntombi M shared the video of the blue water coming out of the tap on the platform on Sunday.

Blue water?

“The little water coming out of our taps, it’s blue.”

“There’s some coming out now again and they’re still blue, just lighter in colour. Can anyone at least let us know what this blue colour is in the water? Is it normal or safe? We are still water shedding in our area by the way,” she tweeted to Johannesburg Water and the City of Johannesburg Water.

— Ntombi M (@_ntombim_) January 30, 2023

Possible blue water cause

Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli told The Citizen, the utility managed to obtain the address of Ntombi M and sent a request to their lab to take samples.

“Johannesburg Water is looking into the matter where a resident posted a glass full of blue water coming out the taps. At the moment we are still investigating the matter.”

“It is suspected to be copper from the building. However, we will confirm once the results are issued from the lab which will be 24 hours after the samples have been tested,” said Mopeli.

Water constraints

Meanwhile, Mopeli said Johannesburg Water is monitoring severely constrained reservoirs and towers impacted by the recent power failure at the Eikenhof pump station.

“To manage the strain, the entity has since deployed 23 roaming water tankers across the City of Johannesburg to assist with supplying water to affected residents.”

“Out of these 23, 15 roaming tankers are in the central area, including 18 stationary tankers which are being refilled regularly. There are four roaming tankers in the Kilpfontein View area as well as four in the Randburg area. Five additional tankers will be provided to assist in the Randburg areas, including Blairgowrie and Linden,“ she said.

Restrictions

Johannesburg Water has urged customers to be patient as it works to restore a steady supply of water in the City.

“To maintain a steady supply, we urge residents to please observe Level 1 restrictions and reduce consumption,” Mopeli said.

