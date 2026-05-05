Body of 12-year-old girl recovered during flash flood in North West

'During these incidents, a total of eight persons were successfully rescued from the water.'

The body of a 12-year-old girl has been recovered after she was swept away in a flash flood while swimming in a quarry in North West.

This comes amid severe rainfall that triggered flash floods, sweeping away community members in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District.

Her body was discovered on Monday after she went missing on Sunday.

Tragic Sunday afternoon

On Sunday afternoon, 3 May, members of the North West Provincial Diving Unit and the Vryburg K9 Unit were called out around 5.30pm in Lokgabeng, near Mokasa Extension 2, after a 12-year-old girl went swimming in an excavated hole filled with rainwater (a quarry).

Her body was recovered on Monday by members of the North West Provincial Diving Unit and the Vryburg K9 Unit.

10 rescue operations

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the first distress call was received at approximately 3.30am on Monday.

Acting Provincial Police Commissioner of the North West, Maj Gen (Dr) Ryno Naidoo, said that warrant officers attended to 10 rescue scenes and one recovery operation.

“During these incidents, a total of eight persons were successfully rescued from the water.”

Three individuals from the eight that were rescued were clinging tightly to branches for their survival in Reivillo, Pudimoe and Taung, while five others were rescued after the vehicles they were travelling in were swept away by floodwaters.

Sergeant Moletsane Alfred Moloi of Vryburg K9 Search and Rescue Unit, after saving another life from being swept away by a stream in Pudimoe on Sunday afternoon, 3 May 2026.

Safety precautions

The public is urged to take the following precautions:

Do not cross closed roads due to overflowing water.

Always assess the strength of the current before entering water.

If you are ever caught in a fast-flowing river, keep your feet first to help prevent serious injury.

Swimming in open water is much harder than the still waters a pool has to offer. When swimming in rivers or lakes, the murky water can make it difficult to find people who go under. Especially because it can be easy to be pulled under and swept away, if you swim in a place with a strong current, like a place where two currents meet.

If you fall into water and are unable to stand up, you should:

Stay calm and try not to swallow water.

Keep your head above water by kicking in a cycling manner and by paddling with your hands at the same time

Dedications and condolences

Ryno Naidoo commented on the exceptional bravery and selfless compassion displayed by members who collaborated with search and rescue operations.

“They placed their own lives at risk to save others under extremely dangerous conditions.”

He also expressed his condolences for the life of the 12-year-old girl and the family members affected by the loss.

“We honour their bravery and extend our deepest condolences to the family of the young girl, who tragically lost her life.”

“The dedication, courage and unwavering commitment displayed by our divers and search and rescue members are a true reflection of the values of the South African Police Service,” Naidoo said.