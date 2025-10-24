Body retrieved from quarry in the Free State

From 18 to 22 October, diving teams attended to several critical drowning scenes across the Free State.

Free State police are investigating a drowning incident after a body was recovered from the Heidedal quarry on Thursday, following a week-long search operation.

Initially reported as a possible drowning, the incident occurred on 16 October at around 3pm.

Swimming turns tragic

The 20-year-old man was with two companions who reportedly went to the quarry to swim.

He was seen jumping into the water and quickly overwhelmed before drowning.

South African Police Service (Saps) provincial spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said a search team conducted an initial inspection dive on the same day the incident happened and the following day without success.

“On 23 October 2025, one of the dedicated dive operations resulted in the successful recovery of the body approximately 60 to 70 metres away from the initial search area,” Kareli said in a statement on Friday.

The search and rescue team – which included the Bloemfontein and Welkom diving units – used drones sourced from private security to canvas the area.

They were also assisted by the Heidedal Neighborhood Watch.

More bodies recovered on same day

Kareli said divers attended to other body recoveries on the same day.

This includes the body of a female that was spotted floating in a spring in Kagisanong, another in Caledon River in Ficksburg and further out in Villiers.

“A dedicated search and rescue dog handler attended the Heidedal scene daily and was simultaneously deployed to other operations in Ficksburg, Virginia, and Welkom,” Kareli said.

Drowning incidents in the Free State

“From 18 to 22 October, the dive teams had to attend to other critical drowning scenes across the Free State, including Bothaville, where one victim was seen floating and was retrieved successfully.”

A male body was also seen floating in Ficksburg and was successfully retrieved, the spokesperson said.

In Virginia, however, the team could not find the body and will be visiting the scene again.

“The Saps continues to urge the community to refrain from swimming in the quarry, as it is dangerously deep and has been the site of multiple tragic deaths,” Kareli said.

Inquest dockets have been opened for all drowning incidents.

