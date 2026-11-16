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Law enforcement on scene of bomb threat in Sandton

Picture of Jarryd Westerdale

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

1 minute read

16 November 2026

02:02 pm

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Private security in the area confirmed law enforcement is on scene, with police yet to release details of the incident.

Sandton Drive Bomb threat Alice Lane

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: The Citizen / Michel Bega

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Authorities are dealing with a bomb threat reported in the heart of Johannesburg’s wealthiest business district.

Motorists and commuters in and around Sandton were advised to steer clear of Sandton Drive near Alice Lane as law enforcement is working to contain the area.

Gauteng police acknowledged a request for more information and the details will be added when received.

Private security firm 24/7 Security Services confirmed to The Citizen that its units had responded to the incident, but was unable to divulge further information as it was an active scene.

The Gauteng province’s joint operations centre (JOC) issued the warning at roughly 12:30pm on Monday.

“Members of the public are advised to avoid the area and keep clear until the situation has been assessed and declared safe by responding authorities,” the Gauteng provincial JOC stated.

*This is a developing story

Read more on these topics

bomb scare Johannesburg Sandton South African Police Service (SAPS)

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