‘Born-and-bred South African’: Minister Chikunga hits back at ‘fake citizenship’ claims

Her ministry says the online allegations are defamatory and politically motivated.

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Lydia Sindisiwe Chikunga, has denounced what she calls a “malicious and orchestrated” social media campaign falsely claiming she is not a South African citizen.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Thursday, 2 July, her ministry says the online allegations are defamatory, politically motivated and aimed at undermining trust in democratic institutions rather than engaging in honest debate.

‘Born-and-bred South African’

The ministry stresses that Chikunga “is, and has always been, a born-and-bred South African citizen” and is married to a South African spouse.

Any suggestion that she is not a citizen is described as a fabrication designed to mislead the public and sow division.

“As a country founded on the values of human dignity, equality, non-racialism and the rule of law, we must reject the weaponisation of misinformation, disinformation and identity-based attacks for political or personal gain,” Chikunga said.

She added that robust public debate is welcome, but it must be grounded in honesty, accountability, and respect for individuals’ rights and dignity.

Warning on online disinformation

The minister’s office says she remains committed to her constitutional duties and will not be diverted by smear campaigns seeking to diminish her record in public service or her work to advance the rights of women, youth and persons with disabilities.

South Africans are urged to treat information on digital platforms with caution and to avoid amplifying unverified claims that erode social cohesion and constitutional values.

The ministry also reminds the public that freedom of expression does not cover defamation, malicious falsehoods or conduct that violates others’ rights and dignity, and calls on those spreading false information to stop.

Chikunga, it says, remains focused on the priorities of the Seventh Administration and on building an inclusive, united South Africa grounded in equality, justice and opportunity for all.