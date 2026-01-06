Boy, 2, still missing as Limpopo police intensify search

Police and community members are scouring Mashite Village as specialist units join the search for the missing toddler.

Police in Limpopo have intensified the search for a two-year-old boy who disappeared on Monday morning while reportedly walking home alone.

According to South African Police Service (Saps) regional spokesperson Sergeant Maphure Manamela, Mokgethwa Makgolane had been playing with a group of children – the eldest being seven years old – at around 11am in Mashite Village.

Toddler fails to return home

Manamela said the group decided to go to a nearby mountain to pick wild fruit and allegedly instructed the toddler to return home because he was too young to accompany them.

“The child failed to return home and has since disappeared,” the spokesperson said.

The child’s grandmother only became aware that Mokgethwa was missing when the other children returned home without her grandson.

She immediately initiated a search with the assistance of community members and later reported the matter to the police.

‘Extensive search operation’

“Police launched an extensive search operation, which continued until late in the evening without success,” Manamela said.

The search resumed in the early hours of [Tuesday], led by Lebowakgomo SAPS, with the support of the K9 Unit and members of the local community.

However, the child still remains missing as day two draws to an end, Manamela told The Citizen on Tuesday evening.

She said Saps deployed detective services, search and rescue teams, the Mounted Unit, K9 units, and the Saps Air Wing to intensify search efforts.

Some of the units were deployed from Pretoria.

“Community policing structures and local stakeholders are also being engaged to support the tracing operation.”

Saps urges those with info to assist

Manamela also urged anyone with information that may assist in tracing Mokgethwa to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Thabo Manthosi, on 074 492 0896, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Those with information can also visit the nearest police station or inform the police via the MySAPS app.

“The SAPS wishes to remind the public that there is no waiting period to report a missing person.

“Missing persons can be reported immediately at any nearest police station, regardless of age or circumstances. Early reporting significantly improves the chances of locating missing persons.”

