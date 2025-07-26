Suspended Kenny Kunene resigns as councillor and MMC for transport in Joburg

Kunene was seen at the home of Katiso “KT” Molefe, who was arrested in connection with the murder of DJ Sumbody.

Suspended Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene has resigned as a councillor in the city of Johannesburg with immediate effect.

Kunene made the announcement in a letter on Saturday afternoon.

Kunene’s resignation comes after the PA deputy leader was seen at the home of Katiso “KT” Molefe, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of popular South African DJ Oupa John Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody.

His presence at the scene raised eyebrows , prompting PA leader Gayton McKenzie to suspend him as the party’s deputy president and MMC for transport in Johannesburg.

Resignation

“I regret to inform you that I have tendered my resignation as a proportional representation councillor for the Patriotic Alliance effective immediately and will thus be unable to continue as a member of your mayoral committee responsible for transport,” Kunene said in his resignation letter.

“I am stepping aside from public life for a period, while my party satisfies itself as to certain allegations that have been raised against me, which are unfounded, but I have nevertheless agreed it would be in the public interest for me to await the clearing of my name before considering a return to public service and duty.”

The PA will now have to consider a replacement for Kunene’s now-vacant seat on the Johannesburg city council.

This is the hardest letter I ever had to write in my entire life, for sake of full transparency I am putting it here. pic.twitter.com/BaeiRbpFX4 — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) July 26, 2025

Allegations

Kunene insisted the allegations against him were “unfounded”.

Kunene said he is proud of the contributions he made during his time as councillor and MMC.

“I believe I have always committed myself to serve the residents of Johannesburg with vigour, authenticity, and vision. During my two years as an MMC, I worked to be a force for good, championing accessible transport, confronting inefficiencies and challenging systemic rot within our institutions.

“I remain a loyal patriot towards our broader political mission and will remain dedicated to the upliftment of our communities,” Kunene said.

Kunene at mastermind’s home

In an explosive revelation this week, Kunene confirmed that he was at Molefe’s house when police arrived to arrest the suspected killer.

Kunene claims he was at Molefe’s house to facilitate a meeting for a journalist from his online publication, Africa Global News, for a “potential exclusive story”.

Murder

DJ Sumbody was killed in Woodmead in a hail of bullets in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November 2022.

The DJ was killed hours before he was set to attend the exclusive fifth annual DJ Sumbody all white Veuve picnic.

