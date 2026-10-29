BREAKING: Sars unit at Tshwane House with search warrant for CFO Gareth Mnisi

Mnisi's home was allegedly raided.

The City of Tshwane has confirmed to The Citizen that it received a notice from the South African Revenue Service (Sars) with a search warrant for a raid on the home of City of Tshwane chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi.

Reports say Sars allegedly raided Mnisi’s home on Thursday morning.

Raid

City of Tshwane Mayoral spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi told The Citizen that they have received a notice.

“I can confirm that SARS advised the City of its intention to execute a search warrant at the office and residence of the Chief Financial Officer.

“As to whether the warrant was subsequently executed, that is a matter best confirmed directly with the South African Revenue Service,” Mgobozi said.

Mnisi returned to work in July after receiving a final written warning following disciplinary proceedings linked to allegations raised before the Madlanga Commission.

Suspension

He was suspended earlier in 2026 after claims that he shared confidential tender information and may have influenced procurement processes while serving as chairperson of the city’s Bid Adjudication Committee.

A forensic investigation also examined allegations that he failed to declare certain business interests and relationships with companies involved in municipal tenders.

While the investigation did not find him guilty of misconduct, it recommended disciplinary action.

Earlier in July, the Tshwane Council voted to classify the allegations against Mnisi as less serious, paving the way for his return to work.

Court application

However, the DA launched an urgent court application challenging both the downgrade of the allegations and the legality of the council meeting that adopted the decision.

The application also disputed the suspension of Municipal Manager Johann Mettler, with Solidarity joining the legal challenge.

Findings

DA Tshwane caucus leader Cilliers Brink argued that Mnisi had received a “soft landing” despite serious findings against him, while Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya maintained that she acted within her legal responsibilities and would abide by the court’s ruling.

The legal challenges centre on the validity of the council proceedings and voting process that led to both decisions.

*This is a developing story