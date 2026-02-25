Brent Bozell III vows to boost ties between US and South Africa (VIDEO)

The new ambassador's appointment takes place against the backdrop of strained relations between the US and South Africa.

Newly appointed US ambassador to South Africa, Brent Bozell III, says his first task is to strengthen relations between Pretoria and Washington.

US President Donald Trump’s pick for ambassador arrived in the country last week to officially take up his post amid simmering tensions between the two countries.

Strained relations between SA and US

Bozell III was formally sworn in as the US ambassador-designate to South Africa in January 2026.

Earlier this week, Bozell presented his credentials to the government as the new US ambassador.

Working with SA leaders

In a video message sent to The Citizen, Bozell said as his country marks 250 years of independence, he is reminded that liberty, justice and human dignity are not just American ideals, they are universal aspirations.

“I look forward to working with South African leaders, innovators and communities to amplify what is best in building our nations. More than 500 American companies are proudly invested in South Africa’s growth.

“Thousands of Americans leave and work here, drawn by this country’s energy and potential. We face challenges, yes, and some are serious, but strong relationships are not built on those challenges but on the power of shared purpose,” Bozell said.

‘Moment of promise’

Bozell said the US and South Africa stand at a “moment of promise”.

“Where cooperation can unlock tremendous growth and stability and expanded opportunity. We will work constructively where our interests align and where our common values, freedom, fairness and the rule of law light the path ahead.”

Bozell’s wife, Norma, who arrived in the country with him, said she was “excited to get to know the people and communities” that make this country so “extraordinary”.

Bozell’s nomination

Bozell was nominated by Trump in March 2025 to succeed Reuben Brigety as Washington’s top envoy in Pretoria.

The deterioration of relations between the two countries began when Trump signed an executive order suspending US aid to South Africa and announced a refugee programme targeting Afrikaners.

SA ambassador to US

South Africa has not had an ambassador in Washington since the Trump administration expelled Ebrahim Rasool in March 2025, declaring him persona non grata and giving him just a week to leave the US due to his comments about the Trump administration.

Bozell III said he will approach his role “with respect for the South African people”.

