Bridget Jones Returns: ‘Mad About the Boy’ unveils new chapter

The movieportrays a 51-year-old Bridget as a widow with two young children, grappling with the belief that romance may never find her again.

Fans of the romantic comedy series are in for a treat as Zellweger steps back into the shoes of the endearing character that captured hearts worldwide. Photo: AFP

Get ready to swoon as Hollywood icon Renée Zellweger graces the silver screen again, reprising her beloved role as Bridget Jones.

In a flurry of excitement, reports from Variety and The Hollywood Reporter confirm Zellweger’s return for the highly anticipated fourth installment, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Based on the bestselling novels by Helen Fielding, the Bridget Jones film series portrays the everyday struggles of an ordinary woman navigating both her personal and professional life.

From the original Bridget Jones’s Diary in 2001 to the latest installment, Bridget Jones’s Baby in 2016, each movie has been a resounding success at the box office.

Fans can rejoice knowing that familiar faces like Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver and Emma Thompson as Dr. Rawlings will be returning to the screen.

Joining the stellar cast are acclaimed actors Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall, promising an exciting new chapter.

In the initial trilogy of books and films, Bridget Jones embarks on a journey of self-improvement, navigates love triangles, and experiences the joys and challenges of motherhood.

While Universal Pictures has remained tight-lipped about the plot of the upcoming fourth installment, it’s worth noting that Mad About the Boy, the book on which the film is based, portrays a 51-year-old Bridget as a widow with two young children, grappling with the belief that romance may never find her again.

Bridget’s journey is filled with comedic misadventures that resonate with audiences of all ages. Amidst the chaos, she discovers profound lessons about resilience and the importance of laughter in the face of adversity. Bridget’s escapades also shed light on the pitfalls of modern life, teaching valuable lessons like the perils of drunk texting.

The movie will be released on Valentine’s Day 2025 in theaters internationally.

