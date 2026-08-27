Bronkhorstspruit resident spent R160 000 resurfacing neglected roads

Brink said a farmer paid for road repairs herself because Tshwane failed to maintain roads used by sewage vehicles.

Opposition parties in the Tshwane metro blame the state of roads in the city on governance failure, especially in Bronkhorstspruit, where residents have started resurfacing their own roads.

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said a Bronkhorstspruit resident has spent R160 000 of her own money resurfacing roads around her farm because the city has not maintained them.

Bronkhorstspruit farmer paid for road repairs herself

Brink said these roads were regularly used by the city’s sewage vehicles travelling to the sewage treatment plant next to her property.

“What I saw was not simply a case of potholes or poor road maintenance.

“It was a clear example of how municipal failure is disrupting livelihoods, damaging local businesses and forcing residents to pay for services that the city should provide,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya and her MMC of roads and transport were spotted at the #ReASpana project in Pretoria East and Marabastad, where roads were being marked and potholes repaired.

MMC for roads and transport Tlangi Mogale said the city has made progress in the resurfacing and marking of roads since procuring two new marking machines in July.

Mogale said the city’s road marking programme resurfaced 52km of road during the 2024- 2025 financial year across regions one, two, three and four.

City claims 52km was resurfaced in 2024-2025

“Areas like this have been neglected for the longest time by the previous administration,” she said.

Mogale added that significant progress has been made on the road resurfacing project in ward 29, Mabopane.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said though the city has been filling trenches in roads in the capital, the standard turnaround time for the backfilling and rehabilitation of excavated sites is 14 days.

Mashigo said the open excavation on Weir and Tuin streets was backfilled and a tar patching order is in the pipeline. A team was also backfilling the open excavation on Lynnwood Road near Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

“Not all excavations along Lynnwood Road near Loftus have been closed. A few other stormwater junction boxes are still under construction and stormwater pipes are still being installed.”