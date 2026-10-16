Bronkhorstspruit water declared unsafe as treatment plant struggles

The treatment plant is operating at just 26% capacity, with affected communities facing concerns over access to safe drinking water.

Residents have been warned that the quality of the water from the Bronkhorstspruit water treatment plant is not suitable for human consumption.

“The plant is still operating at 26% with one high lift pump and one raw water pump. The deteriorated raw water quality, which was caused by high turbidity, makes it difficult for the plant to produce drinkable water under its current operating capacity.”

Communities affected by unsafe water warning

The affected areas include region 7, which supplies Bronkhorstspruit town and suburbs, Zithobeni, Rethabiseng, Kandustria, Ekangala and Thembisile Hani Local Municipality.

WaterCAN water expert Ferrial Adam said Bronkhorstspruit residents have endured ongoing water problems for more than a year.

“How long does the City of Tshwane expect people to wait while it issues notices and claims its technical teams are monitoring the situation?” she asked.

“Monitoring is not fixing and notices are not accountability. The city cannot keep acknowledging a problem without demonstrating meaningful progress towards resolving it.

“This is beginning to look like putting a plaster on a fracture, while residents bear the consequences of a municipality failing to deliver a basic service.”

Adam said the mayor and municipal manager must account for why the problem has persisted for more than a year, identify who is responsible for resolving it and explain what consequences will follow if commitments are not met.

“Residents deserve action, transparency and consequences for failure. Water tankers are not a solution to this issue, especially in Tshwane,” she added.

Governance failures blamed

Tarryn Johnston, a water intelligence analyst specialising in governance diagnostics and collapse pattern interpretation, said this notice reflects a governance failure rather than a technical anomaly.

“When a water treatment plant declares its output not suitable for human consumption, the root cause is almost never the plant itself – it is the upstream governance of the catchment, the enforcement of effluent standards and the maintenance of critical infrastructure,” she said.

“High turbidity indicates that the Bronkhorstspruit is receiving excessive pollution loads or sediment inflow, which should have been prevented through proactive catchment management and regulatory oversight.

“A treatment plant cannot compensate for deteriorating raw water quality when governance upstream has collapsed.”

Plant operating at just 26% capacity

Johnston said the fact that the plant is operating at only 26% capacity, with just one raw water pump and one high lift pump, shows a lack of resilience in infrastructure.

“This is a governance issue. Critical systems should never be allowed to degrade to single point of failure operation.

“Communities in Region 7 – and even cross-border municipalities – are now dependent on tankered water, which is an emergency response, not a sustainable service model.

“This underscores the urgent need for integrated catchment governance, infrastructure investment and accountability mechanisms that prevent crises rather than react to them.”