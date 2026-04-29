Mogotsi moves to block Chaskalson from leading his testimony at Madlanga commission

Mogotsi's lawyers accused Chaskalson of attempting to portray their client as dishonest and of adopting an aggressive approach.

Controversial North West businessman Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi has lodged a complaint against Madlanga commission evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC in a bid to block him from leading his testimony when he reappears before the commission.

In a letter to the commission, Mogotsi’s lawyers accused Chaskalson of attempting to portray their client as dishonest and of adopting an aggressive approach focused on evidence that was not disclosed in advance.

Complaint

Mogotsi was scheduled to resume his testimony before the Commission on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, instead of testifying, Mogotsi lodged a complaint against Chaskalson.

Testimony

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga ordered that Mogotsi’s testimony will now resume on 15 May.

“The substantive application must be filed by the close of business tomorrow, 29 April 2026. The answering affidavit must be filed by 6 May 2026.

“The replying affidavit must be filed by 11 May 2026, and the hearing of Mr Mogotsi’s testimony will resume on 15 May 2026, and the application for recusal will be heard on that day,” Madlanga said.

Application

Responding to Mogotsi’s claims before the commission, Chaskalson said he would meet with the evidence leader team to discuss a formal response if one is deemed necessary.

“We haven’t seen a formal application yet. What we have seen are affidavits that we are told will form the basis of such an application. We will have to consider our position once a proper application has been furnished,” he said.

Rejection

Madlanga Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said Chaskalson SC rejects Mogotsi’s assertion that he has behaved unfairly or improperly in his questioning at the hearings, or in his consultations and calls with the businessman outside the hearings.

“Adv. Chaskalson SC will seek permission from his professional bodies to depose in an affidavit in response to the allegations by Mr Mogotsi.

“The Commission will hear Mr Mogotsi’s recusal application on 15 May 2026, whereafter his testimony, depending on the outcome of the recusal application, will be led either by Adv. Chasklason SC or another evidence leader,” Michaels said.

Brown Mogotsi

The alleged political fixer’s name has repeatedly surfaced at the commission, which is investigating alleged political interference in the criminal justice system.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims of political interference, corruption and collusion in the criminal justice system has also discussed Mogotsi.

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mogotsi had insider knowledge of police operations, including the Political Killings Task Team’s (PKTT’s) disbandment.

He also referred to him as an associate of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu. Witnesses have linked him to controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.