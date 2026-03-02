Buffalo City mayor accused of shielding officials in tender probe

SIU has accused Mayor Princess Faku and other officials of blocking its corruption probe into 23 municipal staff

The Buffalo City metropolitan municipality in the Eastern Cape is again under the spotlight, facing accusations of shielding corrupt officials from accountability.

More than 23 municipal staff have been implicated in tender fraud and maladministration, yet investigations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have been met with obstruction.

Mayor accused of withholding report

The mayor, Princess Faku, is reported to be withholding a critical Ernst & Young (EY) report, while implicated officials have sought to derail disciplinary processes through the courts.

When presenting the SIU findings to the parliament’s standing committee on public accounts, SIU acting head Leonard Lekgetho said that on 5 May 2025, the entity wrote to the municipality to request the EY report, but were told it would be shared once finalised.

“On 14 October, 2025, the SIU wrote another letter,” he said. “This was after the mayor had stated at a portfolio committee that the report had been handed over to the SIU. The SIU never received a response and the report has not been handed over.”

Lekgetho said some of the implicated officials have been trying to block further investigations and disciplinary measures. He said after the investigations, recommendations were made and some officials even went to the court to block the internal disciplinary process.

Two officials interdicted the internal disciplinary measures and further investigation, claiming there was a court case in relation to the matter.

Alleged maladministration, fraud and corruption in Buffalo City

The SIU probe started on 12 November, 2021 after a whistle-blower alleged maladministration, fraud and corruption that took place in the previous year.

The report further revealed the head of supply chain at the municipality had sent specifications to certain service providers before the tender was advertised. It also divulged some officials in the supply chain management colluded with service providers for three tenders advertised under the national state of disaster during Covid lockdown.

According to the report, 22 bids were received, but officials from the municipality allegedly approved fraudulent claims by the service providers.

In the OR Tambo district municipality, there is also a probe over tender corruption.

Anathi Majeke, DA chief whip in the municipality, said the SIU report presented last week is a confirmation of the systemic corruption in the municipality. “The findings vindicate our warnings about Covid procurement, revealing the head of supply chain management colluded with service providers,” said Majeke.

African Transformation Movement national chair and councillor Mandisa Mashiya said the investigation underscores a systemic failure in procurement oversight in the municipality.

