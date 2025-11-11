‘The silence feels unbearable’: Heartbreak over bullied teen’s suicide

'Lerato kept saying they were still at school, still laughing at him, still giving him a hard time. He was scared, but no one at school listened.'

16-year-old Lerato Mochadibane started 2025 with a smile, laughter and the promise of a bright future, but his life was cut short before the year had ended – the latest teen victim to take his own life after alleged bullying.

His family are demanding answers, claiming they had repeatedly sounded the alarm to authorities at El Shaddai Independent School in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, only for the abuse to continue.

“He was the baby of the house. Now the silence feels unbearable. We just want justice,” his sister Relebohile Moletsane told The Citizen this week.

A life filled with potential

Mochadibane was the youngest of three brothers. After his mother’s death in 2018, his older brother and sister-in-law became his guardians.

“He was a gentle, humble and curious boy who loved school and dreamed of one day working in business. He was quiet but full of life,” Moletsane remembers.

A determined student, he achieved between 60% and 70% in most subjects. But a few months after moving into the school’s boarding residence, the family noticed worrying changes.

On one occasion, he came home with bad body odour. “When I asked what was wrong, he was too scared to talk. After I pushed him to speak, he finally said the boys in his room were touching his private body parts, making sexual jokes, and body-shaming him,” Moletsane alleged.

The family immediately reported the incident to the school and decided to remove Mochadibane from the hostel.

Alleged brutal assault

For a short while, things improved as he began commuting from home.

But in early September, the harassment allegedly resumed.

Over time, Mochadibane’s character and daily interaction with his family and friends changed.

“He became quiet and isolated. He used to confide in one Grade 12 learner who protected him, but when the prelim exams started in September, that learner was busy. Lerato was left on his own,” said Mochadibane’s aunt, Kutloano Modibedi.

On 20 September, Mochadibane called his sister in tears after another assault.

“Three boys attacked him over a cap,” Moletsane alleged. “One choked him, another punched him in the stomach, and the third held him down.”

The trauma was so great that Mochadibane tried to take his own life.

School promises action

The family went to the school, but the principal was reportedly unavailable. He later promised action.

“We were infuriated because we went to the school to report the bullying and the principal promised to suspend the boys who bullied him, but he didn’t,” said Moletsane.

“Lerato kept saying they were still at school, still laughing at him, still giving him a hard time. He was scared, but no one at school listened,” said his sister.

The Citizen contacted the school for a response to these and other allegations, but a representative hung up as soon as they were asked questions.

The Gauteng Department of Education did not confirm if they were aware of the incidents or if investigations were initiated following any complaints.

A plan to help comes too late

The family had planned to enrol Mochadibane in a different school next year.

“We had wanted to do so earlier, but put it off for 2026 because no school will take a learner at this time of the year. Children are writing exams,” Moletsane explained.

On 6 November, the family was woken at around 1am by a banging sound from the TV room, where Mochadibane had been sleeping.

“He was having seizures, and there was foam coming out of his mouth. We called the paramedics, but when they arrived, it was too late,” she recalled.

Police and emergency services arrived 20 minutes later and declared him dead at the scene. The family believes he had ingested poison again.

Police investigation, MEC’s condolences, and calls for change

“[The police] took statements and photos, but since then, we’ve heard nothing,” Moletsane said.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the matter was now under police investigation.

“We are heartbroken by this tragic incident. The department extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and the school community,” said Chiloane.

He said psychosocial support teams had been dispatched to provide counselling and emotional assistance to the family, pupils and staff at the school.

Mochadibane’s death has reignited conversations about the prevalence of bullying in South African schools. The South African National Civic Organisation Youth Desk (Sanco Youth Desk) in the Sedibeng region called for an immediate investigation into the conduct of El Shaddai High School management.

The organisation emphasised the need for accountability from teachers and officials, as well as the implementation of an anti-bullying framework across all schools in the Sedibeng region.

R2 000 offer

The school allegedly offered R2000 in condolences after the death, but the family rejected it.

“We never got a chance to speak to his bullies because the school is protecting them, but they failed to protect Lerato,” said Modibedi.

