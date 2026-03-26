No funeral services available in Johannesburg on these dates in April

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo asked the public and funeral directors to submit burial and cremation requests before 3 April.

Johannesburg residents are being warned that burials and cremations will not be available at municipal facilities in early April.

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) confirmed on Wednesday that staff would be on holiday during the long Easter weekend.

While Catholic and Jewish communities do not hold funeral services on certain days during the holy week, the Muslim community will still have access to municipal cemeteries over Easter weekend.

Easter burial break

JCPZ said the temporary suspension of burial and cremation services on 3 and 6 April would be to allow staff a short break.

The entity asked that members of the public and funeral directors submit all necessary requests before 3 April.

“As you will appreciate, our dedicated teams work continuously throughout the week, including weekends, to ensure the dignified and efficient provision of cemetery and crematorium services across the City of Johannesburg.

“This short break provides staff with a much-needed and well-earned opportunity to rest and spend time with their families after sustained periods of service delivery,” JCPZ stated.

Muslim burials are managed by various Islamic burial societies, and JPCZ confirmed these would continue to be accommodated “in line with religious requirements for timely interment”.

All cemeteries will remain open throughout the Easter weekend, with standard visiting hours applicable.

JCPZ park rules and regulations

JCPZ reminded visitors to cemeteries and all JCPZ sites of the etiquette expected at municipal facilities.

The entity said all measures were taken to ensure visitor safety, but asked that these points be adhered to.

When at cemeteries or parks, do:

Adhere to signage in the parks

Always stay alert

Always walk with someone

Keep handbags, wallets, devices and jewellery secure

Report any wrongdoing at the facility

Respect your local surroundings

Visitors must not: