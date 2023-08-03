Buthelezi’s condition has not improved − reports

By Kyle Zeeman

The family of hospitalised Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi have reported that there has been no improvement in the Zulu monarch traditional prime minister’s condition.

Speaking to The Citizen this week, Buthelezi’s spokesperson Liezl van der Merwe said the 94-year-old was readmitted to hospital on Tuesday after he “developed a complication”.

EWN reported on Thursday that the family had said there was no improvement in his condition.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed earlier rumours the leader was in ICU, wishing him a speedy recovery.

“President Ramaphosa has communicated with the Buthelezi family, who have briefed him about Prince Buthelezi’s health condition,” the Presidency said.

Van der Merwe said Buthelezi would stay in hospital until his body recovers from the complication.

Meanwhile, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has urged the nation pray for Buthelezi.

“We join millions of people, leaders of society and the diplomatic community in wishing him a speedy recovery and good health. In line with the statement issued by the Shenge [Buthelezi] family, we must continue to pray to God to comfort him,” said ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo.

The leader was hospitalised last month for a back pain management procedure. He was discharged but his condition did not improve. He was readmitted this week for further treatment.

Political parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA offered their best wishes to Buthelezi at the time.

“As a revered and respected leader of the Zulu people, and a cherished and admired hero of both the struggle for South Africa’s freedom and the establishment of our democratic dispensation, HRH [His Royal Highness] remains a poignant figure to our nation,” the DA said.